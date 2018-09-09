Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fishtail gown is a huge disappointment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gown. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gown. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently awarded the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Television India Awards held in Washington DC. The actor attended the event with her daughter, Aaradhya, and she was dressed in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit.

The multi-tiered, fishtail creation in black and gold looked jarring, to say the least. The elaborate gold embellishments failed to make the gown shine and the piece looked garish. In addition, the extensive cuff bracelet and chunky diamond rings that accessorised the gown were unnecessary and looked way over the top.

The only saving grace of the look was the actor’s nude make-up and glossy lips that were complemented with hair coifed in soft waves.

Though Bachchan is usually, sartorially speaking, a head turner at international events, this time was a huge disappointment.

Janhvi Kapoor also won an award at the ceremony for her role in debut movie, Dhadak. The starlet looked lovely in a blush pink dress by Reem Acra. The off-shoulder number was accentuated by gold motifs on it and Kapoor went sans accessories. She rounded out her look with nude make-up and hair coiffed in soft curls.

Earlier, Bachchan had stepped out in an anarkali set from designer Rohit Bal. While we could have made our peace with the intricately embroidered motifs in varied shades of black, peach and red, the giant floral prints on the hem were a jarring contrast.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

