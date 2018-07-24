Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes pure elegance as she saunters down the airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kept her style quotient strong at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kept her style quotient strong at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Every time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steps out, she causes a stir–if not always for her fashion picks, but certainly for her beauty. Admittedly, her sartorial choices mostly revolve around monochromes and can often be boring, however, this time she aced her airport look.

The 44-year-old was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in tow. For her appearance, she picked a black midi dress that she layered with a matching long coat. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star complemented her outfit with black slip ons and bold red lips. Subtle, yet striking, don’t you think?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the airport with Aaradhya Bachchan. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the airport with Aaradhya Bachchan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen her in an all-black ensemble – a maxi dress layered with a long jacket and teamed with matching sneakers. The 44-year-old had kept her accessories minimum, with just a gold watch and rounded out her look with light make-up, winged eyeliner and a pink lip shade. We felt her look was quite boring.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan kept her airport attire bright and shiny in a satin hot pink suit, teamed with a pair of mustard palazzo pants.

Vidya Balan at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vidya Balan at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think carried off their airport attire better? Let us know in the comments section below.

