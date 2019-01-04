Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut’s outfits are proof that pastel pink is here to stay

The colour pastel pink ruled Bollywood fashion last year and it seems like the trend will continue in 2019. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut recently stepped out in beautiful traditional ensembles in pink and needless to say, both of them looked lovely.

Bachchan opted for a Sukriti and Aakriti ensemble that included a kurta, a pair of embellished flared pants and a matching dupatta. Styled by Aastha Sharma, she accessorised her outfit with heavy gold jhumkas and mojaris that complemented her outfit.

Ranaut on the other hand, while attending the trailer launch of Manikarnika in Hyderabad recently turned heads in a handwoven Ekaya Banaras sari that she styled with a contrasting, round neck blouse. With Fizzy Goblet juttis and Amrapali jhumkas to round out her look, the actor made for a pretty sight.

Let’s take a look at the times when other B-town celebs rocked the colour.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked elegant in a floor-length anarkali by Anita Dongre.

Gauahar Khan was spotted at the launch event of a jewellery store wearing a gorgeous set from Mayyur Girotra Couture.

Chitrangada Singh looked pretty in a pre-draped sari teamed with a sleeveless, net blouse featuring intricate beadwork by Anushree Reddy.

Would you like to add pastel pink to your wardrobe?