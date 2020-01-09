Can you guess how much time it took to make Aishwarya Rai’s jacket?

Do you know about the technique used to make Aishwarya’s jacket? (Photo: APH Images; designed by Rajan Sharma) Do you know about the technique used to make Aishwarya’s jacket? (Photo: APH Images; designed by Rajan Sharma)

While Karan Johar’s recent bash that he had thrown in honour of Katy Perry’s visit was a star-studded affair. Bollywood celebrities turned this house party into a runway event as most of them had put their best foot forward with their impeccable fashion sense. However, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit that caught our undivided attention.

Her outfit may look plain at first glance but if you look closely the long jacket that was paired with a basic black camisole and a pair of black pants was a work of art. The actor’s jacket was no basic attire.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor wore an ‘Ek Taar‘ jacket from Jade by Monica and Karishma. Styled by celebrity stylist Devki, she looked gorgeous. The ‘Ek Taar‘ technique takes about 2,500 hours and is indeed a creation done with a lot of hard labour. Going by the details of Jade’s Instagram posts mention, the technique is a century-old art, which has been re-imagined by the designers to create a distinctly contemporary and global piece. “It is delicate, rare and one of its kind”, read the post.

The intricate form of embroidery Ek Taar translates to ‘one wire’. Ek Taar is the Hindi term for the embroidery that was traditionally done using a single strand of thin metal. Since the focus of the embroidery is around the fibre used, the threadwork is on display on the garment, unlike other stitching techniques where the thread is hidden. This form of embroidery is used in bridal wear or party wear.

According to the PTI reports, celebrity designer Anjul Bhandari who has styled B-town celebrities like Kajol, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, in the past released his bridal collection this year which had ‘ek taar’ work too. “Our signature ek taar work takes around 1,500 hours, that is, two years to make, owing to the high level of skill and complex embroidery involved,” she said to the news agency.

Take a look at how it was made.

The jacket not only reminds us of our rich cultural heritage and our roots, but it is also contemporary, versatile and glamorous.

It also offers endless styling options. Like Aish, you can pair it with a pair of trousers and a plain top, or play along with its silhouettes by pairing it with a mini LBD. For a fusion look, wear it along with a white camisole and denim shorts.

The jacket has rich hues along with varied colours, making it a must-have for the upcoming wedding season.

This isn’t the first instance wherein delicate craftsmanship has made it to the news. Take a look at how Sabyasachi designed regal ensembles for Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding, who also recently completed a year together!

The designer gave us a glimpse of the craftsmanship and the thought that went into putting together the couple’s Anand Karaj outfits.

From stitching the intricate dabka embroidery and the peacock motifs on the hemline, to hand-embroidering ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhav’ on the blouse hem and dupatta, it looked like the outfits were made with utmost precision.

What do you think about the out-of-this-world ensemble?

