When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared in a simple pink sari after winning Miss World 1994

Actor Amy Jackson recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after she won the coveted Miss World crown in 1994.
In the picture, Aishwarya wore a pink silk sari with a golden border and an elbow-length golden blouse, keeping her look extremely simple yet elegant. It is interesting to see how she opted for a traditional Indian outfit, after donning flamboyant gowns throughout the pageant. Take a look:
Aishwarya’s look in the picture was accessorised with golden earrings and a pair of bangles, and a bindi. Not to mention that dazzling crown she wore on her head.
Take a look at the original post:
View this post on Instagram
“Aishwarya Rai eating with her Mum Vrinda, backstage after the Miss World Pageant in 1994. Aishwarya won the title of Miss World that year representing her country India,” read the caption.
What is even more heartwarming is to see the then Miss World winner sitting on the floor next to her mother while eating her food, which perhaps speaks of her humility.
“The Queen. Forever Favourite,” Jackson captioned the post.
What do you think?
