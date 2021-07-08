scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 08, 2021
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared in a simple pink sari after winning Miss World 1994

It is interesting to see how Aishwarya opted for a traditional Indian outfit, after donning flamboyant gowns throughout the pageant

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2021 8:00:04 pm
aishwarya rai, miss worldAishwarya Rai Bachhan with her mother after winning Miss World in 1994. (Source: 90s.violet/Instagram)

Actor Amy Jackson recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after she won the coveted Miss World crown in 1994.

In the picture, Aishwarya wore a pink silk sari with a golden border and an elbow-length golden blouse, keeping her look extremely simple yet elegant. It is interesting to see how she opted for a traditional Indian outfit, after donning flamboyant gowns throughout the pageant. Take a look:

aishwarya rai bachchan Amy Jackson shared this throwback photo on Instagram. (Source: iamamyjackson/Instagram)

Aishwarya’s look in the picture was accessorised with golden earrings and a pair of bangles, and a bindi. Not to mention that dazzling crown she wore on her head.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Aishwarya’s personal style is effortless; she doesn’t over style herself: Celeb stylist Aastha Sharma

Take a look at the original post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nineties Violet 🔮 (@90s.violet)

“Aishwarya Rai eating with her Mum Vrinda, backstage after the Miss World Pageant in 1994. Aishwarya won the title of Miss World that year representing her country India,” read the caption.

What is even more heartwarming is to see the then Miss World winner sitting on the floor next to her mother while eating her food, which perhaps speaks of her humility.

“The Queen. Forever Favourite,” Jackson captioned the post.

What do you think?

