Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla outfits: Fashion hits & misses

She may not be spotted often, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan almost always manages to impress with her sartorial choices whenever she steps out. The actor can effortlessly ace Indian and Western wear. And if there is one designer she has often been spotted wearing, it has to be the ace duo Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The actor has worn many of their creations — from heavilly embroidered jackets to saris. So we thought of putting together some of her looks from the past.

The actor received the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Television India Awards held in Washington DC wearing an ensemble by the designer duo. But the multi-tiered, fishtail creation in black and golden had failed to impress us. There was far too many things going on in the look and even Aishwarya could not salvage it.

But at the launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s fashion line, she looked stunning in an embroidered jacket dress by the designers. The look was completed with bright red lipstick and hair styled in soft curls.

Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya at the launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s fashion line. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At Saudamini Mattu’s reception, she had turned heads in this gorgeous creation. We loved the outfit’s intricate detailing and the multicolour thread work looked lovely. The look was completed with bright red lipstick and hair parted at the centre.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked lovely in the floor-length outfit. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked lovely in the floor-length outfit. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, the designers had shared some unseen pictures from Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding and this was one of them. The Devdas actor was seen in a soft blue sari with heavy embroidery at the border. It was paired with a contrast blouse and accessorised with a statement neckpiece and earrings.

The pair is dressed to impress. (Source: abujanisandeepkhosla Instagram) The pair is dressed to impress. (Source: abujanisandeepkhosla Instagram)

At Cannes in 2012, she had donned this cream chikankari sari while attending the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala. This was paired with an embroidered jacket. The look was almost unanimously panned by fashion critics.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes in 2012. (File Photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes in 2012. (File Photo)

