Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles on the cover of this magazine; see pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s timeless beauty has been well documented over the years, and we were recently reminded of the same as the actor looked ravishing on the cover of The Peacock Magazine by acclaimed designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. Commemorating the launch of its first-ever print issue, the actor stunned in intricately embroidered gowns bearing the characteristic hallmark of the designer duo’s aesthetics on the cover which was shot on the streets of New York City.

In one of the pictures shared by the designers on Instagram, the Guru actor can be seen wearing an exquisite red gown with fur details and a long train. The look was accessorised with a diamond neckpiece from Hazoorilal, and rounded out with her hair let loose.

In another instance, the actor was seen in a heavily embellished beige gown. The look was accessorised with an interesting neck piece and a nude make-up palette.

“The Peacock Magazine is proud to announce the launch its first-ever print issue of the magazine with the timeless star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was shot on the streets of the New York City,” they shared.

Several actors have appeared on the cover of the magazine earlier. Kajol was seen on the cover looking lovely in a custom-made silver embellished gown that also bore the designers’ signature feather and sequins work. The make-up, by artiste Mickey Contractor, was on point and comprised of soft smokey eyes and a nude palette.

