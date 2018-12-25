Toggle Menu
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks striking in this pink Falguni & Shane Peacock anarkali

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can stun and how. (Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

It goes without saying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can effortlessly nail both ethnic and contemporary looks, and she proved this recently as she stepped out in an embellished anarkali from designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock’s label.

Styled by Aastha Sharma, the attire was teamed with a beige dupatta and the look was rounded out with bright pink lips and straight hair. We think the actor looked lovely!

Prior to this, she was spotted in a blush pink satin blazer from Massimo Dutti, looking elegant as ever. Styled by Sharma and Reann, the blazer was teamed with a pair of blue jeans from Diesel. The look was kept understated and was accessorised with flats.

The actor looked equally dapper when she donned a brown blazer from Massimo Dutti for one of her previous appearances. Teamed with matching trousers, the look was accessorised with gold chains from Viange and stilettos from Jimmy Choo.

She also looked absolutely stunning at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in a red Sabyasachi sari. Teamed with a matching blouse, the look was accessorsed with a gorgeous gold neckpiece and matching earrings. The bright red lipstick and hair tied into a bun went perfect with the sari and the  Fanney Khan actor looked like a vision.

The actor might not experiment a lot but when she chooses to stun, she does and how!

