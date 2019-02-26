Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives ethnic fashion goals in this powder blue gota patti suit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sartorial choices are more often than not, quite on point. Recently, the Fanney Khan actor was seen at the airport along with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Both of them turned heads as they looked lovely in ethnic casual wear and it was hard to take our eyes off the adorable couple.

The Guzaarish actor looked flawless in a powder blue salwar kameez featuring gota patti embroidery. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of juttis from the label Fizzy Goblet. Hair centre parted and a dewy makeup with a dab of red on the lips rounded out her look well.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was seen in a red Nehru jacket that he teamed with a white kurta and pajama.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted looking lovely in a red sharara suit in Dubai. The embellished Manish Malhotra ensemble looked great on her. It was teamed with a matching dupatta. The attire was accessorised with gold jhumkas and red lipstick.

The Guru actor was also spotted in a Rohit Bal ensemble consisting of a grey top, that was paired with black trousers. This was teamed with a long shrug. And while we love the shrug, it did not go well with the attire. The look was rounded off with red lipstick and hair parted at the centre.