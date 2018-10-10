Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks dreamy in Sabyasachi’s hand-printed georgette sari

Trust Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to turn a simple look into something noteworthy. (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently collaborated with make-up brand L’Oréal Paris and Sabyasachi to launch her own make-up collection. While in the shots from the ad campaign she stunned in a soft peach gown and also a white sari, at the launch event in Mumbai she turned heads in a hand-printed georgette sari with a black quilted silk blouse.

Flaunting her natural beauty and her red mane, the Devdas actor turned a simple look into something noteworthy. The red pout and the tousled hair added to the charm. Trust the beauty to add finesse to an understated look.

At another make-up launch party, she wore a black Sabyasachi dress with a statement-worthy Bengal tiger belt. The bright red lipstick added just the right amount of drama to the otherwise understated look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a black Sabyasachi dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned the Bengal tiger belt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With this festive collection, the designer has also spoken about the ideal way to flaunt a red pout, why classic beauty is iconic and why he thinks modern beauty is about being carefree and casual.

“For me, classic is iconic, because classic is unforgettable. The whole world is moving towards a state of effective simplicity where classic will lead the way. Makeup will be more about a stronger, lasting identity. A winged black liner with a bold red mouth offset with a simple saree and wind-swept hair is perhaps an iconic Indian beauty look. A modern day classic. Re-invented. For the woman of today”, reads one of his posts.

