Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 14 – Apr 20)

The airport look of celebrities this week ranged from casual chic to ethnic wear, with most of them managing to impress with their sartorial choices. From Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone, we take a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may not really experiment with her looks, but sartorial choices are often on point. Recently, the Guru actor was spotted at the airport with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya. The actor nailed the casual look in a black jeans and white top which was paired with a long overcoat. Minimal make-up, losse hair and an oversized black handbag completed the actor’s look.

Sidharth Malhotra

The Kapoor & Sons actor sported the athleisure look at the airport recently. Dressed in a black and off-white tracksuit teamed which a white t-shirt, the actor nailed the look. A pair of white sneakers and a backpack completed his look.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut often opts for an ethnic look for her travels, and her latest outing was no different. The actor nailed the summer look in a lovely Jade and Rose Quartz sari from Suta which was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. Hair neatly tied in a bun, a Bottega Veneta bag, Gucci shoes, and a pair of sunnies rounded out the actor’s look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks lovely in everything she wears. The Piku actor was spotted at the Delhi airport looking chic in a pair of light blue jeans and black t-shirt. Keeping her look simple, the actor tied her hair in a neatly ponytail and accesorised her look with a pair of sunnies and black boots.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora’s is a bonafide fashionista who can pull of any look with ease. The TV host was recently spotted at the airport with a floral-printed jumpsuit. Looser hair, a pair of sunglasses and an oversized handbag completed the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted at the airport turning heads in a ruhi chanderi dress with white-on-white silk hand embroidery. This was paired with white straight pants. The look was accessorised with a brown bag and black sunnies. With hair let loose, the actor looked effortlessly gorgeous.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon opted for a black and white look at the airport recently, and we must say that she looked simple and lovely. She teamed a white sleevess t-shirt with a pair of black pants and wore white sneakers to complete the look. A sling bag and a pop of pink of the lips completed the look.

Kajol

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor was recently spotted at the airport wearing a pair of loose white pants which was teamed with a camel-coloured wraparound top. Loose hair, platform heels and a pair of sunglasses completed the look.

Whose look do you like the most?