Toggle Menu
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the cover of this magazine is elegance personifiedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/aishwarya-rai-bachchan-conde-nast-traveller-cover-5479976/

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the cover of this magazine is elegance personified

With her red mane stealing the show, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan struck a confident pose for the cover of a travel magazine in a pair of maroon pants and red shirt.

aishwarya rai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan conde nast traveller cover shoot, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pictures, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photos, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celeb fashion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan style file, indian express, indian express news
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the cover of Conde Nast Traveller. (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to serving fashion inspiration, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might not be the best person to turn to. But the actor knows how to grab attention even in a basic sweatshirt-jeans combo. And this time too, the beauty queen managed to do the same but in a much more glamorous avatar on the cover of Conde Nast Traveller.

With her red mane stealing the show, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor struck a confident pose for the camera in a pair of maroon pants and red shirt from Ilaria Nistri and a stunning maroon blazer from the label Rasil. We think the statement silver ring from Misho and earrings from Jack Vartanian tied her look well. Stylist Amarsana Gendunova did an impressive job in putting the look together.

We also like how hair stylist Romina and make-up artist Charlotte Willer accentuated her look with well-defined eyes and a dab of maroon on her lips, keeping her monochrome ensemble in mind.

Prior to this, the former Miss World was spotted at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai reception at Grand Hyatt on December 1 along with her in-laws. The actor cut out a pretty picture in an ivory embroidered lehenga from Falguni & Shane Peacock. Smokey eyes with hair styled in waves complemented her look. We feel her choice of a soft tone for the occasion made her look rather graceful.

deepika padukone raveer singh wedding, deepveer wedding, deepika padukone raveer singh wedding reception grand hyatt mumbai, deepveer grand hyatt, celeb fashion, deepveer pictures, deepika ranveer wedding reception grand hyatt mumbai photos, deepika ranveer grand hyatt mumbai reception pics, anushka sharma deepveer, katrina kaif deepveer, kareena kapoor, jahnvi kapoor, jahnvi kapoor pics, kareena kapoor pics, rekha, anushka sharma pics, wedding lehenga, wedding fashion, disha patani, disha patani fashion, disha patani photos, disha patani pics, ananya panday, shahrukh khan pics, rekha pics, Madhuri Dixit, sonakshi sinha, rekha deepveer mumbai, aishwarya rai bachchan, radhika apte, kriti sanon, shilpa shetty, nita ambani, isha ambani, kalki koechlin, yami gautam, Malaika Arora, sara ali khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, saif ali khan, deepika padukone pics, ranveer singh pics, deepveer latest, celebrities in deepika raveer reception grand hyatt mumbai, wedding ideas, indian express, indian express news
The Bachchans at Deepveer reception. (Source: APH Images)

If there’s someone who can pull off any look effortlessly, it has to be her.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android