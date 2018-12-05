Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the cover of this magazine is elegance personified

When it comes to serving fashion inspiration, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might not be the best person to turn to. But the actor knows how to grab attention even in a basic sweatshirt-jeans combo. And this time too, the beauty queen managed to do the same but in a much more glamorous avatar on the cover of Conde Nast Traveller.

With her red mane stealing the show, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor struck a confident pose for the camera in a pair of maroon pants and red shirt from Ilaria Nistri and a stunning maroon blazer from the label Rasil. We think the statement silver ring from Misho and earrings from Jack Vartanian tied her look well. Stylist Amarsana Gendunova did an impressive job in putting the look together.

We also like how hair stylist Romina and make-up artist Charlotte Willer accentuated her look with well-defined eyes and a dab of maroon on her lips, keeping her monochrome ensemble in mind.

Prior to this, the former Miss World was spotted at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai reception at Grand Hyatt on December 1 along with her in-laws. The actor cut out a pretty picture in an ivory embroidered lehenga from Falguni & Shane Peacock. Smokey eyes with hair styled in waves complemented her look. We feel her choice of a soft tone for the occasion made her look rather graceful.

If there’s someone who can pull off any look effortlessly, it has to be her.