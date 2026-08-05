7,000 pearls, 600 hours, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The making of a Cannes moment

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
From her Cannes debut at the Devdas premiere in 2002 to her Manish Malhotra Banarasi sari appearance last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has continued to captivate the French Riviera with her effortless grace. This year, the Bollywood actor moved beyond the traditional Indian red-carpet aesthetic, turning heads at the 79th edition of the International Film Festival with contemporary silhouettes. Styled by Mohit Rai, who ensured to “remember her legend” and create “timeless, beautiful, iconic and legendary” looks, Aishwarya proved that time has done little to diminish her iconic red-carpet legacy.
Her appearances come with significant cultural memory, and keeping up with the expectations every year is no easy task. However, she managed to outdo others in a custom Tony Ward Couture creation that finally surfaced online after the designer shared never-before-seen snippets in their latest Instagram post.
Looking like a vision in white, the actor slipped into a corseted gown, where “more than 7,000 pearls and nearly 40 meters of silk taffeta come together over 600 hours of craftsmanship”. Sharing details, the designer described the look as a “creation where intricate handwork meets sculptural volume”.
Besides Mohit Rai — who described the actor as ‘Godly beauty’ is his Instagram post — Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also styled by Chintan Shah and Tarang Agarwal, who focused on keeping the silhouette sculpted and sharp, juxtaposed by a white billowy cape with ruffles for contrast. She wore her hair in side-parted soft curls, and kept her makeup minimal: a hint of eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and a touch of pink on her lips. The look was accessorised with sleek diamond danglers and rings.
Remember her look at the Light on Women’s Worth Gala? Her Sophie Couture piece in baby pink featured a chiffon cape and floral applique detail. Worth a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh approximately, the dress went on to become one of her most discussed appearances.
The custom Amit Aggarwal ensemble Bachchan chose for her first red carpet appearance was a play on light in motion, “developed over more than 1,500 hours of meticulous handwork” in a unique blend of sculptural construction and engineered craftsmanship. Like Mohit Rai previously told Luxurious, the shaping of a global icon’s wardrobe is all about staying effortlessly glamorous, beautiful, and true to the “authenticity of the couture that she stands for, without necessarily being bothered by the noise”.