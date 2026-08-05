7,000 pearls, 600 hours, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The making of a Cannes moment

From her Cannes debut at the Devdas premiere in 2002 to her Manish Malhotra Banarasi sari appearance last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has continued to captivate the French Riviera with her effortless grace. This year, the Bollywood actor moved beyond the traditional Indian red-carpet aesthetic, turning heads at the 79th edition of the International Film Festival with contemporary silhouettes. Styled by Mohit Rai, who ensured to “remember her legend” and create “timeless, beautiful, iconic and legendary” looks, Aishwarya proved that time has done little to diminish her iconic red-carpet legacy.

ICYMI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in custom Tony Ward

Her appearances come with significant cultural memory, and keeping up with the expectations every year is no easy task. However, she managed to outdo others in a custom Tony Ward Couture creation that finally surfaced online after the designer shared never-before-seen snippets in their latest Instagram post.