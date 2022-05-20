Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show in sculpted gown inspired by ‘birth of Venus’

Every year, we all eagerly wait for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to spread magic with her dazzling presence on the Cannes red carpet, just as she has been doing regularly for almost two decades now. This year is no different as the actor is back to the French Riviera, all set to serve us some stunning looks.

After a floral red carpet outing in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown on Day 2, Aishwarya elevated her sartorial game in a lilac sculpted custom Gaurav Gupta Couture gown for the premiere of the film Armageddon Time on the third day.

Aishwarya dazzles on the red carpet. (Source: Reuters) Aishwarya dazzles on the red carpet. (Source: Reuters)

Personifying grandeur and style, the ‘Venus Sculpture’ gown featured silver-embellished pleated details with a mermaid-style trailing bottom and a shell-like shadowing structure behind her shoulders. “Inspired by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love, rising from the scalloped shell; she transitions from the infinite, pure as a pearl,” the designer wrote, describing his creation.

The actor looked stunning as always! (Source: Reuters) The actor looked stunning as always! (Source: Reuters)

Gupta is known for his skill in creating futuristic, cutting-edge sculpted designs and Aishwarya’s ensemble is proof of his prodigious talent. Styled by her longtime associate Aastha Sharma, she kept it subtle with accessories donning just a pair of diamond cuff earrings and a couple of rings.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2022 (Source: Reuters) Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2022 (Source: Reuters)

With her wavy hair swept to one side, she added the finishing touches with smokey purple eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, blushed cheeks and nude pink lip colour.

Aishwarya Rai poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Armageddon Time’ (Source: AP) Aishwarya Rai poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Armageddon Time’ (Source: AP)

