scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022

Floral delight! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wows on Cannes 2022 red carpet in black gown

Aishwarya brought back her unmatchable charm to the French Riviera with two head-turning looks

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 10:50:41 am
Aishwarya Rai BachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival (Source: AP)

Every year, fans eagerly wait for the OG Cannes queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make a dazzling appearance on the red carpet of the international film festival. This year is no different, and the actor made sure her first look was worth all the wait and speculation. Bringing in a burst of florals to the French Riviera, Aishwarya turned up in a stunning black gown.

ALSO READ |Deepika at Cannes 2022: Actor steals the show in sequin sari, black pantsuit

For the screening of Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick, Aishwarya was seen wearing an extravagant black gown from Dolce & Gabbana. The voluminous ensemble featured elaborate 3D florals attached to one of the sleeves that extended to the opposite side of the flowy bottom.

Aishwarya at Cannes 2022 (Source: Reuters)

Letting the outfit steal all the attention, she kept it minimal with accessories — a pair of black drop earrings and rings.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes red carpet (Source: Reuters)

Leaving her hair half-open, she added the finishing touches with winged eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, a hint of blush and pink lip colour.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...Premium
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatrePremium
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatre
More Premium Stories >>
Aishwarya poses for photographers (Source: Reuters)

Earlier in the day, she sported an all-pink ensemble from Maison Valentino, looking chic as ever. It consisted of a hot pink blazer worn over a matching shirt and tailored pants.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma) 

Styled by Aastha Sharma, it was teamed with a matching pair of chunky heels and dainty studded jewellery. With her sleek straight hair open, Aishwarya opted for minimal makeup to go with this day-time look.

ALSO READ |Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia exudes charm in ball gown; Urvashi Rautela wows in tulle ensemble

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma) 

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement