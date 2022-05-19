Floral delight! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wows on Cannes 2022 red carpet in black gown

Every year, fans eagerly wait for the OG Cannes queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make a dazzling appearance on the red carpet of the international film festival. This year is no different, and the actor made sure her first look was worth all the wait and speculation. Bringing in a burst of florals to the French Riviera, Aishwarya turned up in a stunning black gown.

For the screening of Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick, Aishwarya was seen wearing an extravagant black gown from Dolce & Gabbana. The voluminous ensemble featured elaborate 3D florals attached to one of the sleeves that extended to the opposite side of the flowy bottom.

Aishwarya at Cannes 2022 (Source: Reuters) Aishwarya at Cannes 2022 (Source: Reuters)

Letting the outfit steal all the attention, she kept it minimal with accessories — a pair of black drop earrings and rings.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes red carpet (Source: Reuters) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes red carpet (Source: Reuters)

Leaving her hair half-open, she added the finishing touches with winged eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, a hint of blush and pink lip colour.

Aishwarya poses for photographers (Source: Reuters) Aishwarya poses for photographers (Source: Reuters)

Earlier in the day, she sported an all-pink ensemble from Maison Valentino, looking chic as ever. It consisted of a hot pink blazer worn over a matching shirt and tailored pants.

Styled by Aastha Sharma, it was teamed with a matching pair of chunky heels and dainty studded jewellery. With her sleek straight hair open, Aishwarya opted for minimal makeup to go with this day-time look.

