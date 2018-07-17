Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a charmer in this black one-shoulder ballroom dress

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made an elegant appearance at the Salon Opera in Paris Le Grand Intercontinental. (Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made an elegant appearance at the Salon Opera in Paris Le Grand Intercontinental. (Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for making heads turn in grandiose gowns. Who can forget her Cinderella-inspired blue gown designed by Filipino designer Michael Cinco that made millions of hearts skip a beat at Cannes 2017? Starting with her dreamy rendezvous at Cannes to looking heavenly in a bunch of designer gowns thereafter, the former Miss World has managed to look nothing short of stunning in the last one year.

Recently, she made an elegant appearance at the beautiful Salon Opera in Paris Le Grand Intercontinental for Longines. The 44-year-old diva, who is all set to make her next appearance on the big screen in Fanney Khan, wore the one-shoulder wonder with utmost grace and panache. The ballroom dress featured ruffled sleeves and was cinched at the waist. Keeping accessories minimal, she went for a glossy sheen and rounded it off with beautiful bouncy hair.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was spotted attending the Longines event during Paris Fashion Week wearing a Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu ensemble. The off-shoulder lace patchwork gown featured beads on it and stylist Aastha Sharma kept her accessorises minimum. She teamed it with a Longines watch and a pair of black heels from Louboutin. Make-up artist Charlotte Willer also kept her make-up minimal and went for a dewy sheen with glossy lips while hairstylist Stephan Lancien styled her hair in gorgeous waves.

