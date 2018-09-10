Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look in this Ashish N Soni ensemble is a beauty

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always causes a stir whenever she makes an appearance. (Source: File Photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always causes a stir whenever she makes an appearance. (Source: File Photo)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sartorial choices fluctuate a lot. From impressing us to leaving us disappointed, it hinges on the extreme. However, this time it’s a win-win. The Fanney Khan actor was spotted wearing an Ashish N Soni suit and looked rather lovely. Styled by celebrity stylist, Anisha Jain, she wore a cream colour blazer and teamed that up with matching cigarette pants.

Even her make-up complemented her outfit and her red hair added some spark to her look.

Take a look at the picture here:

However, her previous appearance had us gasping for air. To receive her Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Television India Awards in New York, the actor stepped out in a blingy fishtail gown by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It left us rather underwhelmed. The elaborate gold embellishments added absolutely nothing to the ensemble. The accessories that included an extensive cuff bracelet and chunky diamond rings also did disservice to the look. However, the only thing we liked was her hair styled in soft waves and her nude make-up.

In another appearance, the actor was spotted wearing an anarkali and yet again, she failed to impress us.

The outfit had a weird combination of black, white, peach, orange and red embroidery. On top of that there were rather garish floral work from the knee down and we really feel she could have picked something else. Thankfully, the look was not accessorised much.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan disappointed us in a multicoloured anarkali. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan disappointed us in a multicoloured anarkali.

What do you think of her latest looks? Let us know in the comments below.

