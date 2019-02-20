Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aces the casual chic look as she sashays down the airport

It goes without saying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can, more often than not, pull off any look – be it casual, ethnic or contemporary, with elan. The former Miss World and actor proved it yet again when she was spotted in a colourful overcoat at the airport.

Acing the casual look, Bachchan wore a lacy camisole and a pair of black jeggings that she layered with a bright overcoat with geometric prints on it. Accessorising her look with a pair of black heels and a brown coloured handbag, she went with minimal make-up with a dab of red on the lips to complete her look.

The outfit can be easily recreated and if you are looking for some airport fashion inspiration, you can bank on this style for your next airport look.

Check out the pictures here.

Earlier, the actor was spotted attending the 100th birth anniversary of Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi in Mumbai. For the occasion, she picked a stunning white and golden suit and was seen turning heads in her beautiful ethnic outfit.

She kept her look minimal and accessorised her suit with a pair of long earrings and a pair of golden juttis. Her signature bold lips and winged eyeliner rounded off the look well.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, Bachchan stepped out in a beautiful traditional ensemble in pink and needless to say, she looked lovely in it. The Sukriti and Aakriti outfit included a kurta, a pair of embellished flared pants and a matching dupatta. Styled by stylist Aastha Sharma, she accessorised her outfit with heavy gold jhumkas and mojaris that complemented her outfit well.

What do you think of her present look?