Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nails this all-black look at the airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was at the Cannes Film Festival, is finally back in India. The actor might have left us underwhelmed on the red carpet but her airport fashion was right on point. The actor, along with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, was spotted at Mumbai airport looking lovely in a black blazer that was paired with matching trousers and boots.

Bright red lipstick, hair parted at the centre and black sunnies completed the look. Needless to say, the actor looked lovely in black.

Prior to this, at Cannes, she was spotted in a long red overcoat that was styled with a pair of blue denims. The look was further accentuated by pairing it with a transparent jacket and was rounded out with bright red lipstick, red stilettos and hair parted neatly at the centre.

The actor was also seen in a peacock-blue outfit from Rimzin Dadu.

It was rounded out with her characteristic bright red lipstick and winged eyeliner.