Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holiday style: The actor cuts a pretty picture

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan ushered in the New Year in an exotic location along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The Manmarziyaan actor posted a picture of the family on Instagram where she is seen in a black playsuit that she teamed with a pastel pink shirt. A pair of oversized sunnies, red lips and tousled hairdo rounded off her look.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is seen in a blue denim shirt teamed with floral shorts. But the one to steal the limelight is Aaradhya, looking cute as ever in a baby pink printed tee and matching retro sunglasses. The photo was captioned as, “Happy New Year.”

It goes without saying that Aishwarya can effortlessly nail both ethnic and contemporary looks. Previously, she stepped out in an embellished anarkali from designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock’s label.

Styled by Aastha Sharma, the attire was teamed with a beige dupatta and the look was rounded out with bright pink lips and straight hair.

While attending the grand wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Mumbai, the actor looked absolutely stunning in a red and gold Sabyasachi sari. Teamed with a matching blouse, the look was accessorised with a gorgeous gold neckpiece and matching earrings. The bright red lipstick and hair tied into a loose bun went perfectly with the ensemble.

The actor sure knows how to make heads turn every time she steps out!