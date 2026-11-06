Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan showed up hand in hand at Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali party last night, putting the rumour mill to rest with their rare appearance together. The Devdas actor stunned in a custom crimson red sari featuring a gold-embroidered border, paired with a polki neckpiece.

Next to her, Abhishek looked dapper in a black embroidered bandhgala.

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Nita Ambani at the party. (Source: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld) Nita Ambani at the party. (Source: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld)

Nita Ambani’s festive extravaganza

Nita Ambani, friend of the designer and director of Reliance Industries, chose a vibrant fuchsia pink satin with delicate gold lacework and multi-hued Swarovski embellishments. “I wanted every detail of this look to feel special, right down to the intricately jewelled back of the blouse, embellished with multi-hued Swarovski crystals. A look created with lots of love, celebrating the beauty and grandeur of Indian festive dressing,” Malhotra shared on Instagram.