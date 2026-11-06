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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan showed up hand in hand at Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali party last night, putting the rumour mill to rest with their rare appearance together. The Devdas actor stunned in a custom crimson red sari featuring a gold-embroidered border, paired with a polki neckpiece.
Next to her, Abhishek looked dapper in a black embroidered bandhgala.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Nita Ambani’s festive extravaganza
Nita Ambani, friend of the designer and director of Reliance Industries, chose a vibrant fuchsia pink satin with delicate gold lacework and multi-hued Swarovski embellishments. “I wanted every detail of this look to feel special, right down to the intricately jewelled back of the blouse, embellished with multi-hued Swarovski crystals. A look created with lots of love, celebrating the beauty and grandeur of Indian festive dressing,” Malhotra shared on Instagram.
The Ambani matriarch completed her festive look with a handcrafted Pichwai-inspired handbag from her personal collection, adorned with handmade enamelled lotus motifs, embellished with diamonds, and lined with pearls and zari.
Bollywood A-listers bedazzle
Also in attendance were the who’s and who’s of Bollywood — Ananya Panday rocked a custom beige shimmer lehenga by Manish Malhotra and channelled the iconic character of Naina Kapoor played by Rani Mukerji from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Meanwhile, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor showed up in fishtail lehengas in black and gold, and purple, respectively.
Suhana Khan looked chic in an off-shoulder, bedazzled choli and a vibrant skirt with a silk dupatta, while Kareena Kapoor Khan amped up the temperature in a silver sequinned sari, arm in arm with hubby Saif Ali Khan in a navy kurta. Madhuri Dixit looked pretty in pink in a silk outfit, while Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turned heads in a maroon velvet ensemble and a grey kurta, respectively.
From Kriti Sanon’s slate grey kurta set to Sara Ali Khan’s corseted lehenga in a mermaid silhouette, Rasha Thadani’s blush pink ombre lehenga to Gauri Khan’s floral embroidered sari, the A-listers left no stone unturned at the festive bash.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.