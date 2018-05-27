Airport #stylefile: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor show us how to make a style statement with minimal effort

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a busy bee with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Veere Di Wedding, in full swing. The actor has been travelling extensively for the promotional events and recently we spotted her at the Mumbai airport, keeping it casual and easy, yet all-business–if her ”#IAmNotAChickFlick” tee is anything to go by.

For her travel attire, Kareena picked a white tee with the Veere Di Wedding disclaimer printed in black across the front. The actor paired it with a pair of sporty black jeans, sneakers and a cool cap. Going sans make-up, the actor gave us goals in acing comfort fashion.

While Kareena’s look was all about the easy and laid-back, sister Karisma gave us lessons in chic dressing. For her airport attire, the actor stepped out in a flowy midi dress from Sahil Kochhar. Layering the printed number with a funky denim jacket, Karisma kept her style quotient playful. Not to forget the nude pumps and black sunnies that added oomph to the lazy look.

Another actor that we spotted at the airport was Swara Bhaskar. Dressed in a bold checked skirt and cape with the Veere Di Wedding white tee, the actor’s look was a little messy. We wish it had been more synchronised.

