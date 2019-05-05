Toggle Menu
Airport style: Deepika Padukone departs for Met Gala 2019; her bright pink Balenciaga mules reminds us of Barbie shoeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/airport-style-deepika-padukone-departs-for-met-gala-2019-her-bright-pink-balenciaga-mules-reminds-us-of-barbie-shoes-5711421/

Airport style: Deepika Padukone departs for Met Gala 2019; her bright pink Balenciaga mules reminds us of Barbie shoes

On her way to the Met Gala 2019, Deepika Padukone stepped out in a jumpsuit from the premium denim brand Agolde and pink Balenciaga mules.

Deepika Padukone, Prabal Gurung, Deepika Padukone Met Gala, Deepika Padukone photos, Deepika Padukone pics, Deepika Padukone pictures
Deepika Padukone on her way to Met Gala 2019. (Photo: APH Images)

When it comes to airport fashion, Deepika Padukone has always chosen comfort over style. But even in basics, she has managed to inspire fashion lovers. Probably this is what happens when you have a great sense of personal style and are also a master at pulling off the casual chic vibe. But her latest appearance has left us unimpressed.

On her way to the Met Gala 2019, the annual fundraising event at New York’s The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the actor was seen in a jumpsuit from the premium denim brand Agolde. We like the cool vibes of her outfit but what we are not too fond of are her bright pink Balenciaga mules. It looked plastic-y and somehow reminded us of Barbie shoes. We think stylist Shaleena Nathani could have switched them for embroidered sneakers or even extravagant metallic sneakers. It would have worked better with her jumpsuit.

Deepika Padukone, Prabal Gurung, Deepika Padukone Met Gala, Deepika Padukone photos, Deepika Padukone pics, Deepika Padukone pictures
Deepika Padukone in an Agolde jumpsuit. (Phoro: APH Images)
Deepika Padukone, Prabal Gurung, Deepika Padukone Met Gala, Deepika Padukone photos, Deepika Padukone pics, Deepika Padukone pictures
Deepika Padukone in Balenciaga mules. (Phoro: APH Images)
Deepika Padukone, Prabal Gurung, Deepika Padukone Met Gala, Deepika Padukone photos, Deepika Padukone pics, Deepika Padukone pictures
Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport. (Phoro: APH Images)

Other than the shoes, we couldn’t find faults with her look. High on comfort, it is perfect for summers.

We can’t wait to see what the actor would be wearing at the Gala this year. Her last two appearances have been a mixed bag.

Advertising

In 2018, Padukone looked delectably sinful in a gorgeous Prabal Gurung gown. The silk-crepe gown with a shoulder bloom accentuated her svelte figure and also witnessed the actor flaunting the thigh-high slit which she had owned on red carpets in the past. Pulling her hair back, she had accessorised her look with red stilettos, stunning diamond jewellery and a bright red pout.

Deepika Padukone, Prabal Gurung, Deepika Padukone Met Gala, Deepika Padukone photos, Deepika Padukone pics, Deepika Padukone pictures
Deepika Padukone in Prabal Gurung. (Photo: AP)

However, in 2017, she failed to impress fashion lovers in a white Tommy Hilfiger satin slip dress gown with a plunging neckline. With hair styled by Harry Josh, Padukone had accessorised her look with statement dangling earrings and an embellished hair accessory. But it couldn’t do anything to save her look.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Camp Fashion: Everything you need to know about Met Gala 2019 theme
2 Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 28 - May 4)
3 Student of the Year 2 music launch: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria rock the casual chic look