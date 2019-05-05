Airport style: Deepika Padukone departs for Met Gala 2019; her bright pink Balenciaga mules reminds us of Barbie shoes

When it comes to airport fashion, Deepika Padukone has always chosen comfort over style. But even in basics, she has managed to inspire fashion lovers. Probably this is what happens when you have a great sense of personal style and are also a master at pulling off the casual chic vibe. But her latest appearance has left us unimpressed.

On her way to the Met Gala 2019, the annual fundraising event at New York’s The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the actor was seen in a jumpsuit from the premium denim brand Agolde. We like the cool vibes of her outfit but what we are not too fond of are her bright pink Balenciaga mules. It looked plastic-y and somehow reminded us of Barbie shoes. We think stylist Shaleena Nathani could have switched them for embroidered sneakers or even extravagant metallic sneakers. It would have worked better with her jumpsuit.

Other than the shoes, we couldn’t find faults with her look. High on comfort, it is perfect for summers.

We can’t wait to see what the actor would be wearing at the Gala this year. Her last two appearances have been a mixed bag.

In 2018, Padukone looked delectably sinful in a gorgeous Prabal Gurung gown. The silk-crepe gown with a shoulder bloom accentuated her svelte figure and also witnessed the actor flaunting the thigh-high slit which she had owned on red carpets in the past. Pulling her hair back, she had accessorised her look with red stilettos, stunning diamond jewellery and a bright red pout.

However, in 2017, she failed to impress fashion lovers in a white Tommy Hilfiger satin slip dress gown with a plunging neckline. With hair styled by Harry Josh, Padukone had accessorised her look with statement dangling earrings and an embellished hair accessory. But it couldn’t do anything to save her look.