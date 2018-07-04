Black is beautiful but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit is really boring

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while at the airport with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while at the airport with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

When it comes to her travel staples, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mostly prefers easy and comfy outfits and rightfully so. Recently, we spotted the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor at the airport, accompanied by daughter, Aaradhya in an all-black ensemble – a maxi dress layered with a long jacket and teamed with matching sneakers. The 44-year-old kept her accessories to a minimum, with just a gold watch and rounded out her look with minimal make-up, winged eyeliner and a pink lip shade.

Meanwhile, Aaradhya looked cute in a white flamingo tee, layered with a pink jersey. A poofy pink hairband added to the cuteness of her attire.

Earlier, we had seen the former Miss World in a smart sweatshirt from Monisha Jaising with gold embossed rock n’ roll written on it. She paired it with simple black jeans, and Nike sneakers and complemented it with a black Gucci handheld bag.

Last year, we had seen Aishwarya experimenting a little, and instead of her regular blacks, she had opted for a floral print denim jacket from Cavalli’s Spring 2017 collection. She was seen pairing it with simple blue jeans, a black tank top. Pink Ferragamo ballerinas, and a floral Fendi sling bag and it was a major disappointment.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

