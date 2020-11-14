Airport looks: Travel with elegance for the festivities with these cues from your favourite B-Town celebs

Wearing sari for a flight will surely be possible with these style cues! (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Travelling has finally resumed and if you are in the mood to spend some time away from the usual hustle or are planning to travel somewhere then why not do it fashionably but traditionally too? That is why we have the best cues for you in store if you love wearing a sari. The humble nine yards has lasted the test of time and it only recreates itself in an elegant manner. Ahead, take a look as to how you can wear a sari comfortably while you are in transit for the festive season.

Make a statement with florals

Florals can never go out of fashion. (Photo: APH Images) Florals can never go out of fashion. (Photo: APH Images)

You can never get enough of florals. A print that has stood the test of time continues to amaze us and when Sonam Kapoor wears it to the airport, you know you can depend on it. Seen here in a pastel green sari with big floral prints, the look was completed with a balloon sleeves blouse which gives it a contemporary vibe.

Keep it simple but breezy

All hail the classic plain sari! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) All hail the classic plain sari! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The best way to get a fuss-free airport look is a plain cotton sari. Kangana Ranaut’s plain white cotton sari is not too dull, yet enough to make a graceful impression. She packs a punch with her neat hair updo along with sunglasses and dainty accessories — something which translates into oodles of style with sheer class.

Play with prints

Hands down, this is our favourite airport look — mainly because of the major indo-fusion vibe it exudes. Taapsee is seen here in a plain black T-shirt styled with a sari. We mean, how cool is that? The printed sari is enough to make a statement without the addition of any accessories.

Turn your top or crop top into a blouse for max comfort

Comfort is the primary concern while travelling but if you want to make sure that it goes with your style then ditch your usual blouse and opt instead for a colourful top for a printed sari. This will not only look chic but is great for long flights when it gets slightly cold!

