Airport looks: All the times Bollywood wooed athleisure outfits

We just dug out some eye-catching airport looks, to realise that it has become quite a trend now. We just dug out some eye-catching airport looks, to realise that it has become quite a trend now.

Athleisure has become a new travel favourite for most Bollywood celebrities. While the airport look has now become an official trend, due to the coronavirus outbreak a lot of the air travel has also come to a halt. However, we just dug out some eye-catching airport looks to get wardrobe inspiration.

Let’s see how celebs aced it all this while.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded off her look with a pair of hoop earrings. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded off her look with a pair of hoop earrings. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma sashayed down the airport clad in a white athleisure outfit from Fila India. Featuring quirky prints, the comfortable getup included a pair of matching joggers and hoodie. Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded off her look with a pair of hoop earrings, a black Chanel handbag and white Adidas sneakers.

Kangana Ranaut too opted for athleisure and the Manikarnika actor was seen in a beige, Gucci logo ensemble that included a pair of track pants and bomber jacket. She further paired this with a black overcoat from Moncler and Louis Vuitton sneakers. Her white Gucci sling bag complimented her outfit really well.

She teamed it with a pair of black sunglasses and her most trusted travel accessory, her oversized tote bag from Chanel.(Source: Varinder Chawla) She teamed it with a pair of black sunglasses and her most trusted travel accessory, her oversized tote bag from Chanel.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone has been in these outfits very often at the airport. Wearing a pair of Nike trousers with a blue top, it was the shiny bomber jacket that grabbed all the attention. The sleeveless top was knotted at the waist and she accessorised it with a pair of Nike sneakers. What we love about the athleisure outfit is the interplay of different shades of blue. Keeping her soft wavy hair open, she rounded out her look with minimal make-up and nude lips. She teamed it with a pair of black sunglasses and her most trusted travel accessory, her oversized tote bag from Chanel.

We love how comfortable the entire ensemble looks. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We love how comfortable the entire ensemble looks. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon was snapped at the airport in a pair of olive green track pants and crop-top of a similar colour. Keeping things chic and comfortable, she paired it with a matching jacket, oversized shades and white sneakers. We love how comfortable the entire ensemble looks.

Deepika Padukone and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh , both known for their unique sartorial choices. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, both known for their unique sartorial choices, walking hand in hand will rarely be a boring fashion outing. Both actors opted to sport athleisure and, of course, nailed the trend. While Singh wore a Gucci set paired with black Adidas shoes and a bucket hat, Padukone wore a striking orange tracksuit from Nike. She carried a black handbag and opted to team her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

We like how the look was kept fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We like how the look was kept fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted rocking athleisure wear at the airport recently. Pairing bright pink track pants with a white crop top, we like how the look was kept fuss-free. She rounded it out with a similar neon pink bomber jacket which she tied around her waist.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd