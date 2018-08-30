Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez give lessons on how to keep it comfy yet stylish

Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez give lessons on how to keep it comfy yet stylish

While Shraddha Kapoor impressed us in this breezy, olive green dress, Jacqueline Fernandez made the cut in a plum coloured flared trouser which she paired with a sleeveless black top from Balmain with button detailing on one shoulder.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 30, 2018 8:22:02 pm
Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor airport looks, Jacqueline Fernandez airport looks Shraddha Kapoor or Jacqueline Fernandez: Which is your kind of airport look? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)
Related News

Keeping with the trends, the most fashionable actor at the airport is not the one who wears high heels or an LBD. She may well be wearing mom jeans and a loose boyfriend shirt and carry a backpack, because comfort comes first! Just like how Shraddha Kapoor made it to our list in this breezy, olive green dress, brown boots and a tan bag.

She looked lovely in it and her minimal make-up with well-done eyes and a soft pink lip shade complemented her outfit.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor airport looks, Jacqueline Fernandez airport looks Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor airport looks, Jacqueline Fernandez airport looks Shraddha Kapoor was being the good brand ambassador by carrying a Baggit bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

On the same day, Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in a plum coloured flared trouser which she paired with a sleeveless black top from Balmain with button detailing on one shoulder. She carried a blue pastel sling bag and a floral jacket with her and went for longliner and blush pink lips.

Check the pictures here.

Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor airport looks, Jacqueline Fernandez airport looks Jacqueline Fernandez smiled for the cameras at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor airport looks, Jacqueline Fernandez airport looks Jacqueline Fernandez kept it casual at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala Floods: How The River Damaged My Hometown
Watch Now
Kerala Floods: How The River Damaged My Hometown
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement