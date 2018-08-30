Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez give lessons on how to keep it comfy yet stylish

Shraddha Kapoor or Jacqueline Fernandez: Which is your kind of airport look? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Shraddha Kapoor or Jacqueline Fernandez: Which is your kind of airport look? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Keeping with the trends, the most fashionable actor at the airport is not the one who wears high heels or an LBD. She may well be wearing mom jeans and a loose boyfriend shirt and carry a backpack, because comfort comes first! Just like how Shraddha Kapoor made it to our list in this breezy, olive green dress, brown boots and a tan bag.

She looked lovely in it and her minimal make-up with well-done eyes and a soft pink lip shade complemented her outfit.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor was being the good brand ambassador by carrying a Baggit bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor was being the good brand ambassador by carrying a Baggit bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

On the same day, Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in a plum coloured flared trouser which she paired with a sleeveless black top from Balmain with button detailing on one shoulder. She carried a blue pastel sling bag and a floral jacket with her and went for longliner and blush pink lips.

Check the pictures here.

Jacqueline Fernandez smiled for the cameras at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez smiled for the cameras at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez kept it casual at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez kept it casual at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd