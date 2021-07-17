Airport looks: From Sara Ali Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, celebs fly in fashionable outfits

As the travel restrictions around the country are relaxed, celebrities can be seen back in style at airports. Sophi Choudry, Sussanne Khan, Mouni Roy and many other celebrities slayed their airport look in casual stylish wear. Take a look:

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry aced her airport look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudry aced her airport look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry was seen in an ice blue blazer, which she paired with a white crop top and slim-fit front-cut blue jeans. For accessories, Choudry wore a pendant and carried a sling bag.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy wore a pink jumpsuit with a broad pink belt along with transparent heels. She topped her look with a Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche bag.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia kept her look casual and comfortable. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah Bhatia kept her look casual and comfortable. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen wearing a black shirt over a black top along with a ripped blue boyfriend jeans. She wore sports shoes to give a casual edge to her outfit.

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan wore ripped tight fight black jeans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sussanne Khan wore ripped tight fight black jeans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne Khan was spotted wearing a half-sleeved jacket over a full-sleeved blue top along with a ripped tight black jeans.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal arrived at the airport wearing a plaid shirt, cargo pants, sunglasses, cap and white sneakers, which completed his stylish yet casual look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was seen in ethnic wear. (Photo: PR Handout) Sara Ali Khan was seen in ethnic wear. (Photo: PR Handout)

Sara Ali Khan wore a white salwar with colourful embroidery on it. The actress wore a colourful mask, colourful bangles and multi-coloured nail paint. She wore pink juttis with golden work from Fizzy Goblet.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor sported an all-black ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor sported an all-black ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoorwore an all-black outfit. The actor paired a black t-shirt and black jeans with a brown belt and white sneakers.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looked comfortable in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor looked comfortable in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor wore a multi-coloured printed maxi dress. She wore golden hoops, open-toed heels and carried a pale pink sling to complete her outfit.