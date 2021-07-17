Airport looks: From Sara Ali Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, celebs fly in fashionable outfits

Updated: July 17, 2021 11:34:12 am
As the travel restrictions around the country are relaxed, celebrities can be seen back in style at airports. Sophi Choudry, Sussanne Khan, Mouni Roy and many other celebrities slayed their airport look in casual stylish wear. Take a look:
Sophie Choudry
Sophie Choudry was seen in an ice blue blazer, which she paired with a white crop top and slim-fit front-cut blue jeans. For accessories, Choudry wore a pendant and carried a sling bag.
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy wore a pink jumpsuit with a broad pink belt along with transparent heels. She topped her look with a Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche bag.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia was seen wearing a black shirt over a black top along with a ripped blue boyfriend jeans. She wore sports shoes to give a casual edge to her outfit.
Sussanne Khan
Sussanne Khan was spotted wearing a half-sleeved jacket over a full-sleeved blue top along with a ripped tight black jeans.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal arrived at the airport wearing a plaid shirt, cargo pants, sunglasses, cap and white sneakers, which completed his stylish yet casual look.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan wore a white salwar with colourful embroidery on it. The actress wore a colourful mask, colourful bangles and multi-coloured nail paint. She wore pink juttis with golden work from Fizzy Goblet.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoorwore an all-black outfit. The actor paired a black t-shirt and black jeans with a brown belt and white sneakers.
Shraddha Kapoor wore a multi-coloured printed maxi dress. She wore golden hoops, open-toed heels and carried a pale pink sling to complete her outfit.
