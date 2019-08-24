Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and more: Best airport looks of the week (Aug 18 – Aug 24)

Bollywood celebrities make it a point to always step out in style. This week was no different as most of them wowed us with their fashion game on point. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor, the celebrities went for casual looks while managing to keep it stylish. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Ananya Panday

We like how actor Ananya Panday always keeps her looks casual and chic. Spotted at the airport recently, the Student of the Year 2 actor was seen in a pair of white denim shorts teamed with a crop Metallica t-shirt. Keeping it basic, the actor rounded out the look with a pair of white sneakers, loose hair and her lovely smile!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, who is usually seen wearing ethnic ensembles at the airport, was seen in the classic combination of white T-shirt and blue denim at the airport recently. Keeping it basic, the Kedarnath actor rounded out the look with a pair of white sports shoes and accessorised it with a printed handbag.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There is no denying that Kareena Kapoor Khan can ace any look effortlessly. Therefore it’s no surprise that she looked absolutely stylish at the airport in a pair of blue jeans and an Isabel Marant sweatshirt. Spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, the Veere Di Wedding actor accessorised the look with black sunglasses and a handbag, while loose hair completed the look.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a cotton saree from Kolkata, which as per her sister Rangoli Chandel cost only Rs 600. The saree was teamed up with a blazer from Givenchy and a bag from Prada. Much like always, the look was rounded out with a pair of oversized shades and hair tied in a bun.

Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who usually impresses us with her airport fashion, was spotted donning an all-black look at the airport recently. Pairing a basic black v-neck t-shirt with black pants, the Dhadak actor looked sleep-deprived and was seen carrying a pillow with her. Ditching make-up, Kapoor rounded out the look with a pair of white sneakers and open hair.

Shraddha Kapoor

The actor has been busy promoting her latest film, Saaho and has been frequently spotted at the airport giving major fashion goals. In her latest look, the Aashiqui 2 actor was seen looking stylish in a pair of brown high-waist pants which was teamed with a black top and matching jacket. Keeping it simple, Kapoor rounded out the look with a pair of sunglasses and strappy black heels.

Who do you think looked best?