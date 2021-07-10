Airport looks: Mira Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, celebs set fashion goals

scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 10, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2021 11:15:26 am
mira kapoor, ranveer singhTake a look at what your favourite celebs wore to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Now that lockdown restrictions are slowly being lifted, celebrities who had been stuck at home for quite a while are stepping out. Here are some of the celebs who were spotted at the airport this week.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh looked dashing at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The king of the extravagance was seen wearing a blazing red oversized hooded jacket with brown velvet pants and white sneakers. He also wore oversized sunglasses and a silk scarf to complete this dazzling look.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor looked ready to go with this easily styled outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Kapoor looked sharp in this casually styled outfit. The 26-year-old was seen sporting a long white T-shirt paired with black three-fourth pants and a pair of glittering silver shoes. The simple look was topped off with a yellow handbag.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in her sleeveless pink outfit with floral prints. The Batla House star was also seen traveling safe, wearing a face mask under a visor. Take notes because this is how you should travel as well.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli posing at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nikki Tamboli looked absolutely stunning in her latest appearance at the airport. The actor was seen wearing a red and gold sleeveless crop top paired with matching pants and a jacket of the same colour wrapped around her waist.

