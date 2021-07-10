Airport looks: Mira Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, celebs set fashion goals

July 10, 2021 11:15:26 am
Now that lockdown restrictions are slowly being lifted, celebrities who had been stuck at home for quite a while are stepping out. Here are some of the celebs who were spotted at the airport this week.
The king of the extravagance was seen wearing a blazing red oversized hooded jacket with brown velvet pants and white sneakers. He also wore oversized sunglasses and a silk scarf to complete this dazzling look.
Mira Kapoor
Mira Kapoor looked sharp in this casually styled outfit. The 26-year-old was seen sporting a long white T-shirt paired with black three-fourth pants and a pair of glittering silver shoes. The simple look was topped off with a yellow handbag.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in her sleeveless pink outfit with floral prints. The Batla House star was also seen traveling safe, wearing a face mask under a visor. Take notes because this is how you should travel as well.
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli looked absolutely stunning in her latest appearance at the airport. The actor was seen wearing a red and gold sleeveless crop top paired with matching pants and a jacket of the same colour wrapped around her waist.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-