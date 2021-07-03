Airport looks: Kangana Ranaut to Yami Gautam, celebrities are travelling in style

Quite a few celebrities have started traveling more frequently recently and are giving some major style goals. Be it Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, or Tamannaah Bhatia, the celebrities are making a point to keep their appearances eye-catching. We looked at some of the recent fashionable and stylish airport looks and here are our best picks:

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

The couple twinning while travelling. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple twinning while travelling. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin decided to twin and adopted the fully black look. They completed their look wearing white sneakers and chic sunglasses.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana pulled off a saree at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana pulled off a saree at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana kept her look comfortable and elegant at the airport as always in this beautiful sari with a golden border. She paired it with a white sleeveless blouse, brown shoes, a stylish handbag, and stylish sunglasses.

The actress looked chic in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actress looked chic in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut also managed to get all eyes on her with this all-pink look. She rocked this pink dress which was accompanied by a pink jacket, pink heels, and a pink handbag. Her diamond earing and classy pversized sunglasses made the look whole perfect.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi prioritised safe travel. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi prioritised safe travel. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Huma was spotted wearing this comfortable and stylish printed set at the airport. She paired it up with a grey sling bag, white shoes, and a big navy blue shield to protect herself from the virus.

Yami Gautam with husband Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam along with her husband at Mumbai Airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam along with her husband at Mumbai Airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The newlywed couple made heads turn as they arrived at the airport. Yami wore a beautiful light pink floral suit, which she paired with a shimmery pair of heels. Aditya rocked casualwear as he opted for a black hoodie and a pair of blue denim and white sports shoes.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah spotted at Mumbai airport arrival. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah spotted at Mumbai airport arrival. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it light and casual, the actress was spotted in a fitted t-shirt, blue denim, and sports shoes at the airport. She paired it with a handbag, which completed the look.

Tamannaah looked lovely in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah looked lovely in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to airport looks, Tamannaah always manages to ace her attire. She was recently spotted wearing this beautiful dress. The actress looked gorgeous in the outfit which she paired with golden heels.

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aparshakti was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was seen in an all-black look which he paired with white sneakers. He wore comfortable track pants, a black t-shirt, matching cap and paired it up with a tote bag.

