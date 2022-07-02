scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Airport fashion: Prateik Babbar to Mouni Roy, celebs serve fashion goals

Take a look at what some of your favourite Bollywood celebrities wore to the airport this week.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2022 5:30:14 pm
Take your next inspiration for an airport look from these B-town celebs.

B-Town celebs ensure to travel in style and always take it a notch higher when it comes to their airport looks. They make sure that their looks are not just fashionable but also very comfortable. This week, a bunch of celebs were spotted making a fashion statement with their eye-catching looks.

Here are some airport looks that stole the show this week.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi looked lowkey chic in a casual oversized white shirt worn with simple black leggings. She paired her attire with colourful rainbow sneakers and a Fendi Roma luxury tote bag.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor returned from Paris looking all swagger. Malaika aced her airport look in a beige co-ord set. She looked stunning in high-rise beige trousers and a white bralette topped with an oversized beige coat. Arjun opted for an all-black look paired with a beanie and Balenciaga sneakers.

Amaal Malik

Amaal Malik (Source: Varinder Chawla)

One can never go wrong with an all-white look! Amaal Malik paired a basic white t-shirt with white comfy trousers. He finished the look with a sky blue beanie and cream-coloured espadrilles.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar set oh-so-chic couple goals! Mouni was spotted in a beige halter-neck top paired with matching pants. She styled her outfit with a yellow-coloured crossover bag. Walking hand-in-hand, Mouni and Suraj teamed their looks with a pair of black sunglasses.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nikki Tamboli’s latest airport look was all about patterns. She wore a plain black co-ord set with white Nike shoes. She chose to elevate her look with a checked shirt and Prada’s patterned tote bag.

Prateik Babbar

Pateik (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prateik Babbar styled Balenciaga’s destroyed t-shirt with a black and white checked shirt and charcoal jeans. His face was partially visible due to black sunglasses and a face mask.

