Airport fashion: From Deepika Padukone to Tamannaah Bhatia, celebs keep it stylish

From red carpet looks to airport, B-town celebs never fail to amaze their fans with their impeccable fashion style. The celebs spotted this week chose to wear comfy-yet-stylish outfits for transit. Take a look at this week’s airport looks.

Deepika Padukone

Picture: Varinder Chawla Picture: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone chose an all-orange ensemble for her airport look. The actor looked gorgeous in an orange shirt paired with matching pants, white sneakers and big sunglasses.

Pooja Hegde

Picture: Varinder Chawla Picture: Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde looked uber chic in a beige spaghetti top which she paired with white bootcut jeans. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look and left her hair loose.

Raghav Juyal

Picture: Varinder Chawla Picture: Varinder Chawla

Raghav Juyal looked stylish in a casual look. The actor-dancer was seen in a white t-shirt paired with brown pants. He opted for black shoes and covered his face with a white mask.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Picture: Varinder Chawla Picture: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah slayed in a blue floral Anarkali suit. Accentuating the look further, she opted for a pair of silver-toned jhumka. The actor looked every bit beautiful in pink makeup and a beautiful smile.

Kangana Ranaut

Picture: Varinder Chawla Picture: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut opted for an all white attire for her airport look. The actor looked simple yet beautiful in white chikankari suit which she paired with loafers.

Siddharth Nigam

Picture: Varinder Chawla Picture: Varinder Chawla

Siddharth Nigam was clicked at the airport wearing a t-shirt paired with white knee-length shorts. Keeping the look casual the actor opted for a pair of sports shoes.

Tiger Shroff

Picture: Varinder Chawla Picture: Varinder Chawla

Tiger Shroff chose a blue knit sweater paired with blue jeans. He completed the look with white sneakers and light blue shades.

Aayush Sharma

Picture: Varinder Chawla Picture: Varinder Chawla

Aayush Sharma rocks a grey t-shirt paired with black coloured ripped jeans. The actor chose an orange and white printed jacket to complete his look.

Shehnaaz Gill

Picture: Varinder Chawla Picture: Varinder Chawla

Shehnaaz Gill kept her look quite casual with a pink hoodie paired with blue jeans. She covered her face with a white mask and left her hair loose.

