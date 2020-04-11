Airport looks: From Ayushmann Khurrana to Karan Johar and more, men who slayed it effortlessly

Take your cues from your favourite stars! (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Take your cues from your favourite stars! (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Men’s fashion is so underrated that we may assume it is just a shirt and pant game, but it is actually so much more. From texture to tailoring and fitting, everything matters and to all the men out there, if you are waiting to make a statement, take cues from your favourite stars right away!

Ayushmann Khurrana

Keeping it simple yet edgy, Khurrana surely knows how to make a statement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Keeping it simple yet edgy, Khurrana surely knows how to make a statement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We love the unusual print and how simple the approach is. Paired with a pair of light beige sneakers, he completed the look with simple black frames. Brownie points to the actor for his plain black bag!

Akshay Kumar

We have our eyes on that boiler suit! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We have our eyes on that boiler suit! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

If there’s anyone who could pull off a boiler suit in a colour so bright, it has to be Akshay Kumar. Looking dapper, he paired it with white sneakers and a pair of aviators.

Hrithik Roshan

The denim jacket indeed stole the show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The denim jacket indeed stole the show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Time to let go of your basic blue denim jacket and make way for a maroon one and Hrithik Roshan gives us all the reasons! Teaming it with a black T-shirt and a pair of jeans, he completed his look with grey sneakers.

Shahid Kapoor

The actor always keeps it dapper. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor always keeps it dapper. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor is the OG king when it comes to acing fashion but he keeps it equally dapper when he steps out in something as simple as a hoodie. In an olive green sweatshirt paired with a pair of black jeans and fancy sneaker, the look was paired with quirky frames.

Karan Johar

Nothing but electric! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nothing but electric! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Trust the filmmaker to turn heads every time he steps out. His choices are so electric that you cannot stop gushing about it! in an eccentric overcoat, the look was paired with a basic U-neck T-shirt and track pants. His sneakers and overcoat made for the perfect combination.

What do you think of their looks?

