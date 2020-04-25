Airport looks: All the times Sonam Kapoor had our undivided attention

It comes as no surprise that Sonam Kapoor turns heads due to her epic sense of fashion. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) It comes as no surprise that Sonam Kapoor turns heads due to her epic sense of fashion. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

It’s safe to say, Sonam Kapoor and fashion go hand in hand. From tulle gowns on the red carpet to easy breathable chic for days she’s doing her chores or random outings, there’s almost not a single instance when the actor doesn’t have our undivided attention. It is no exception when the actor steps out at the airport; she turns heads whether she is in her green flowing midi skirt or simply stepping out in a pantsuit in pastel shades. Ahead, take a look at all the times she won her hearts with her sartorial choices.

The Neerja actor aces print on print like nobody else’s business! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The Neerja actor aces print on print like nobody else’s business! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here, the Neerja actor is seen in an ikat print buttoned shirt which almost resembles a short kurta, paired with a pair of cigarette pants and a slip-ons. She amps up her look with an intricately designed shrug. We love how she pulls off the print-on-print ensemble effortlessly. She rightfully ditched the accessories and stuck to a pair of frames.

Hands down this is our favourite airport look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hands down this is our favourite airport look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

How chic can this get? It is stylish and perfect for travelling. Here, the Aisha actor paired her puffy-sleeves top with a silk lime green skirt featuring floral prints. To top it off, the look was paired with a pair of white pointy-toe pumps and an oversized green pair of glasses. She packs a punch with a bright red lip.

Sonam effortlessly scores brownie points for the colour coordination. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam effortlessly scores brownie points for the colour coordination. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

First things first, we love the seamless coordination of shades, from a plaid blazer cinched to the waist with a red croc-effect belt to plain straight-cut pants, all brought together with a white high-neck. The look was paired with a pair of ankle-length boots and a pastel tote.

The actor looks ravishing here! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor looks ravishing here! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor aces this loose pantsuit in ochre yellow, paired with a black top and black ankle-length boots. Not to forget, the fedora stole the show, going well with her black rectangular leather tote and quirky sunglasses.

This look is as chic as it gets. It is also so vintage and classy, simply the way the actor dons her grey coat. The look featured a midnight blue dress and a pair of pointy pumps in a similar colour. It was all brought together with a black sling bag and a pair of bold cat-eye frames.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd