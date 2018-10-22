Airport looks: Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor give us major style goals

Alia (R) or Sonam: Who is your favourite? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Bollywood airport looks are quite often a dream pick for your wardrobe. Right from pantsuits to floral dresses and basic denim, celebrities give style inspirations from time to time. In today’s list, we have Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor giving us style lessons on how to look chic and keep it comfortable.

Recently, the Raazi actor was spotted in a khaki ankle-length pant that she teamed with a plain white top and layered it with a smart, floral print jacket.

Beige sneakers, a neat high bun and a black and white backpack rounded out the look. We like how she put together the separates to create a chic look.

Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt looked adorable in this travel gear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, who was also spotted at the airport reconfirmed why fashionista is her second name. She wore beautiful pastel co-ords that she styled with black boots and a black hat. Her make-up too was on point with the red pout, and her gorgeous waves in place.

Sonam Kapoor was seen at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor looks like a diva. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which is your favourite look among the two? Let us know in the comments below.

