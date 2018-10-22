Follow Us:
Monday, October 22, 2018
Airport looks: Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor give us major style goals

Right from pantsuits to floral dresses, airport is the place where celebs give style lessons. In today's list, we have Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor showing us how to make a statement in separates.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 22, 2018 6:01:57 pm

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt airport looks Alia (R) or Sonam: Who is your favourite? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Bollywood airport looks are quite often a dream pick for your wardrobe. Right from pantsuits to floral dresses and basic denim, celebrities give style inspirations from time to time. In today’s list, we have Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor giving us style lessons on how to look chic and keep it comfortable.

Recently, the Raazi actor was spotted in a khaki ankle-length pant that she teamed with a plain white top and layered it with a smart, floral print jacket.

Beige sneakers, a neat high bun and a black and white backpack rounded out the look. We like how she put together the separates to create a chic look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Alia Bhatt airport looks, Alia bhatt movies, sonam kapoor Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt airport looks, Alia bhatt movies, sonam kapoor Alia Bhatt looked adorable in this travel gear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, who was also spotted at the airport reconfirmed why fashionista is her second name. She wore beautiful pastel co-ords that she styled with black boots and a black hat. Her make-up too was on point with the red pout, and her gorgeous waves in place.

Check some of the pictures here.

Alia Bhatt airport looks, Alia bhatt movies, sonam kapoor Sonam Kapoor was seen at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt airport looks, Alia bhatt movies, sonam kapoor Sonam Kapoor looks like a diva. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which is your favourite look among the two? Let us know in the comments below.

