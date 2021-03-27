Airport fashion: Your favourite B-Town actors keep it easy during transit

Airport fashion has to be our favourite kind of fashion simply because we get to learn how to keep it glamourous while making sure our travel is as comfortable as possible. It also gives us major cues to style the most unexpected ensembles at the airport like a sari — thanks to Kangana Ranaut who makes it look so easy. So whether you are looking to style the same or want to just keep it effortless, waste no time and scroll down below to check out our roundup of the best looks we spotted recently.

Huma Qureshi

She kept it simple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She kept it simple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor kept it simple in a mute creme coloured kurti with a dupatta which was styled with cotton capri with a hint of detailing in silver. The look was pulled together with a pair of floral juttis.

Kangana Ranaut

We really like how the choker elevated the look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We really like how the choker elevated the look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Thailaivi actor aced saris while moving in and out of the airport. In the picture above, she can be seen in a basic pink cotton sari with a statement pearl choker and a pastel pink handbag. Below, she is in a cotton sari with floral detailing and a basic pink bag.

The actor loves her saris indeed! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor loves her saris indeed! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh

Take cues from the actor to ace athleisure. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Take cues from the actor to ace athleisure. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul kept it chilled out in a pastel blue co-ord set featuring joggers and a crop top which was styled with chunky sneakers and a bucket hat.

Shraddha Kapoor

Kapoor believes in keeping it cool at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kapoor believes in keeping it cool at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor tied her hair in braids and went for a white camisole with lilac track pants and a pair of basic white chappals to bring the look together.

Janhvi Kapoor

This is our favourite look! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) This is our favourite look! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor kept it cosy in a pink turtle neck and a jacket on top of it, paired with a fitted denim and chunky black boots featuring a bit of heel.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle