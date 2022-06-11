Airport fashion: From Virat-Anushka to Tejasswi Prakash, celebs opt for stylish ensembles

June 11, 2022 4:20:28 pm
The airport has become one of the most popular places for celebrities to show off their attire and set trends, in recent years. As a result, you’ll often see them in airport looks that have been carefully curated and planned. Their travel fashion choices are a superb combination of these two crucial criteria – style and comfort!
Check out what your favourite celebrities wore to the airport this week!
Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi was spotted wearing a white crop top with puffed shoulders and bell sleeves. She paired it with a pair of matching bell-bottom trousers and silver heels. A creme tote bag and dewy makeup rounded off her look.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Summer is all about loose and comfy clothes! As such, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted wearing blue striped trousers with a white striped shirt. An orange sling bag and transparent heels completed her look.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat and Anushka, recently, jetted off for a family vacation as they were spotted at the airport, wearing chic and comfy ensembles. While Anushka opted for a mint green shirt with a denim skirt, Virat looked suave in a pink t-shirt with white pants.
Karan Kundrra
Keeping it easy-breezy, Karan Kundrra was spotted wearing a light pink kurta with grey pants at the airport. A pair of brown boots and a wristwatch completed his minimal look.
Jacqueline sure knows how to blend comfort with chic style. Take her latest airport look, for example, where she can be seen wearing a printed white and pink shirt with flared white trousers.
Sonali Bendre
Giving girl-next-door vibes, Sonali Bendre opted for a printed black tee and bell-bottom jeans. A pair of black sneakers and a black backpack completed her look.
Sunny sported an athleisure look at the airport. She wore a brown tracksuit with a black tank top and boots, looking absolutely stunning.
