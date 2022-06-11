Airport fashion: From Virat-Anushka to Tejasswi Prakash, celebs opt for stylish ensembles

The airport has become one of the most popular places for celebrities to show off their attire and set trends, in recent years. As a result, you’ll often see them in airport looks that have been carefully curated and planned. Their travel fashion choices are a superb combination of these two crucial criteria – style and comfort!

Check out what your favourite celebrities wore to the airport this week!

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejassawi opted for an all-white look (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tejassawi opted for an all-white look (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tejasswi was spotted wearing a white crop top with puffed shoulders and bell sleeves. She paired it with a pair of matching bell-bottom trousers and silver heels. A creme tote bag and dewy makeup rounded off her look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Samantha was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Summer is all about loose and comfy clothes! As such, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted wearing blue striped trousers with a white striped shirt. An orange sling bag and transparent heels completed her look.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat and Anushka served major couple goals (Source: Varinder Chawla) Virat and Anushka served major couple goals (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Virat and Anushka, recently, jetted off for a family vacation as they were spotted at the airport, wearing chic and comfy ensembles. While Anushka opted for a mint green shirt with a denim skirt, Virat looked suave in a pink t-shirt with white pants.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma stuns in printed mini dress while holidaying with Virat Kohli

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra in his simple and cool summer outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Kundrra in his simple and cool summer outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it easy-breezy, Karan Kundrra was spotted wearing a light pink kurta with grey pants at the airport. A pair of brown boots and a wristwatch completed his minimal look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline sure knows how to blend comfort with chic style. Take her latest airport look, for example, where she can be seen wearing a printed white and pink shirt with flared white trousers.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre looked chic (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonali Bendre looked chic (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Giving girl-next-door vibes, Sonali Bendre opted for a printed black tee and bell-bottom jeans. A pair of black sneakers and a black backpack completed her look.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone carried a stylish ensemble (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Leone carried a stylish ensemble (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny sported an athleisure look at the airport. She wore a brown tracksuit with a black tank top and boots, looking absolutely stunning.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!