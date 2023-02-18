Airport fashion: Virat-Anushka to Palak Tiwari, celebs keep it comfy

Celebrities often travel in and out of town and this means frequent trips to the airport. While travelilng, actors like to keep it both stylish and comfortable. This week was no different. Celebs made their airport appearances in cosy and chic attires. We spotted this week – Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rubina Dilaik among others.

Check out their looks:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli opted for comfortable athleisure wear for their airport look. Anushka opted for purple track pants along with black sweatshirt and orange fanny bag. She had black cap and white shoes on. Virat, on the other hand, wore a sky blue colour t-shirt that he paired with comfortable brown pants. He wore a matching cap with his pants and had a teal blue colour jacket on. Matching with Anushka, Virat also opted for white sneakers.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari looks pretty in a blue suit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Palak Tiwari looks pretty in a blue suit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Palak Tiwari looked pretty in a powder blue cotton kurta and matching pants with white chikankari work on it. The Bijle Bijli girl wore silver jutti with her ethnic attire. Palak kept her hair open and makeup minimal.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia keeps it casual for her airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Tamannah Bhatia keeps it casual for her airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a street style look for her latest airport outing. The actor paired high waist straight brown pants with sky blue crop top. She paired it with white and brown sneakers and army print baguette bag. Tamannaah ditched makeup and kept her hair open.

Shalin Bhanot was spotted at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Shalin Bhanot was spotted at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot was also spotted at the airport. The actor kept it casual in a white t-shirt, light blue pants and dark blue denim shade jacket. He had white sneakers on and carried earphones around his neck.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik looked dapper in their airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik looked dapper in their airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik made a stylish pair for their latest airport look. Abhinav was dressed in grey t-shirt with vertical stripes and white shorts. He also had white sneakers on. Rubina, on the other hand, wore straight cut white pants with bright pink crop top and gold colour sandals. She also carried a small Louis Vuitton bag.

