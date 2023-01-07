Airport fashion: Virat-Anushka to Shahid-Mira, celebs keep it incredibly chic

As everybody returned to the bay after New Year’s vacay and got back to work commitments, several celebrities were spotted at the airport this week. Just like their impeccably stylish looks on the red carpet, our favourite stars make sure to impress us with their transit looks, too. As such, we spotted an array of steal-worthy styles donned by celebrities that you just can’t miss.

Here’s a roundup of our favourite airport looks of the week gone by.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat and Anushka were spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Virat and Anushka were spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Serving couple goals like always, Virat and Anushka kept it extremely chic and comfortable at the airport. While the star cricketer opted for a beige sweatshirt over white trousers and white sneakers, Anushka looked stylish in a grey sweatshirt paired with grey trousers and white sneakers. The couple rounded off their looks with caps.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Samantha was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Samantha showed how to ace white-on-white with her latest look comprising a sleeveless white shirt with an uneven hemline and a pair of matching straight-fit pants. A pair of transparent heels and black sunglasses completed her look.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

Shahid and Mira were spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shahid and Mira were spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid and Mira chose to go casual for their airport appearance. While Shahid opted for a pair of faded ripped denim jeans with a grey tee and white sneakers, Mira was seen in a floral playsuit with flats and a tan brown handbag.

Riteish Deshmukh and Mrunal Thakur

Riteish and Mrunal were spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Riteish and Mrunal were spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal and Riteish looked stylish as ever at the airport. Ritesh was seen in a pair of jeans worn with a navy printed tee and a black jacket, and Mrunal wore an all-black comprising a black sweatshirt, jeans and black boots.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria looked glamorous in a tan-brown long jacket worn over a black dress. A pair of black boots, statement sunglasses and a white handbag completed her look.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a black sweatshirt paired with a pair of ombre-shade orange trousers. A pair of white sneakers, sunglasses and a backpack completed his look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday kept it casual in a printed off-white tee teamed with navy trousers, slides, and a yellow handbag.

