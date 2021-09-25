Airport fashion: Vicky Kaushal to Mira Kapoor, celebs opt for comfy looks

B-Town celebrities always manage to keep the fashion quotient high with their stylish looks. This week, too, a bunch of stars were spotted at the airport, keeping their looks comfy yet fashionable. Check out what your favourite stars wore to the airport this week.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut looked elegant at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut looked elegant at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut’s love for saris is not unknown. Once again, she made an elegant appearance at the airport wearing a white sari with a broad golden border. She opted for dainty gold jewellery and a handbag to round off this look.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal opted for a casual and comfortable look for his airport appearance. He was seen wearing a checked shirt and blue jeans. He completed the look with white sneakers.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor kept it casual and comfortable. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mira Kapoor kept it casual and comfortable. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Kapoor looked chic at the airport wearing a printed white shirt teamed with a pair of flared blue jeans. She tied her hair in a ponytail and carried a red handbag.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra kept it stylish and chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra opted for a stylish look in an oversized printed navy blue blazer over a basic white tee and denim shorts. She carried a white bag to round off this chic look.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Randeep Hooda was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Randeep Hooda kept his look casual and wore a white t-shirt with blue ripped jeans. He opted for colourful shoes and sunglasses to complete his look.

Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose looked stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rahul Bose looked stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Bose looked dapper in an all-beige ensemble at the airport. He kept the look stylish with brown shoes and a black sling bag.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gauahar Khan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gauahar Khan kept her look chic and comfortable at the airport. She wore a beige t-shirt paired with straight blue jeans. She completed the look with a black handbag.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli made a fashionable appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nikki Tamboli made a fashionable appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nikki Tamboli kept the fashion quotient high at the airport as she was seen wearing a green co-ord set paired with a white crop top.

