Airport fashion: Vicky Kaushal to Tara Sutaria, celebs keep it chic

Exploring new places is always fun. Being on the cusp of new sites, people and experiences is exciting. And, one should always do it in style just like our favourite B-town celebrities, who give us fashion goals even while on the go. This week, a bunch of actors were spotted at the airport, making a statement with their style. Take a look at who wore what to the airport this week.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar looking effortlessly cool. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Farhan Akhtar looking effortlessly cool. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Farhan Akhtar was seen looking effortlessly stylish at the airport. A pair of casual joggers, a graphic tee, an open button-down shirt and sneakers summed up his casual yet very cool look.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia in a stylish airport outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah Bhatia in a stylish airport outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah is not just an impeccable actor but also happens to have the chicest closet. She was seen sporting an asymmetrical beige dress with a matching blazer, pumps and a black, patent leather handbag.

M.S. Dhoni

Captian Dhoni in an all-black look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Captian Dhoni in an all-black look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni was seen wearing a monochromatic look consisting of a relaxed black t-shirt, black joggers and chunky, black sneakers.

Tara Sutaria

A tote bag elevates any and all outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) A tote bag elevates any and all outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria looked tres chic in an all-neutral look at the airport. She paired white skinny jeans with an oversized nude sweater and contrasting black shoes. A large white tote bag elevated this chic look further.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was seen looking dapper. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal was seen looking dapper. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Newlywed Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a pair of grey joggers, a black t-shirt and a front open jacket along with classic white sneakers. He upgraded his simple outfit by accessorising it with a black cap and sunglasses.

Anil Kapoor

Graphic t-shirts add a fun element to any outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Graphic t-shirts add a fun element to any outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor never fails to leave us in awe of his evergreen style. He sported a pair of black jeans and a printed t-shirt to the airport. The actor elevated this look by adding an open shirt and round sunglasses.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi posed for the camera (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi posed for the camera (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Trust Nora Fatehi to give you glamorous appearances even at the airport. She was spotted in a monochromatic, all-nude look. She paired a beige midi, turtleneck dress with a brown long coat, pumps and a mini handbag.

Amyra Dastur

Classic white sneakers will never let you down. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Classic white sneakers will never let you down. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Amyra Dastur was seen wearing a casual and chic outfit to the airport. The actor paired wide brown pants, a fitted beige bodysuit and a large LV tote bag. She also added white sneakers to this look.

Kartik Aaryan

One can never go wrong with blue jeans and a black tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla) One can never go wrong with blue jeans and a black tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan kept it effortlessly cool in this easy-to-do outfit consisting of staple blue jeans, a black tee, an open jacket and shades.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!