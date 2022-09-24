Black and white seem to be the ‘it’ colours for Bollywood fashionistas; these airport looks are proof

Whether it is for an event, a chat show, a grocery run, or the airport — Bollywood stars make sure to step out looking their best, always. As such, they never leave a chance to impress us with their sartorial picks, while also setting massive style goals. This week, too, they put on their best fashion foot forward at the airport and we are all for it!
So what are you waiting for? Let’s check out who made the airport their runway this week.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal’s airport look can best be described as comfy yet super stylish. The actor wore a white shirt which he teamed with ripped denims and green canvas shoes. He rounded off the look with a cap and black sunglasses.
Parineeti Chopra
The actor aced the all-black look in a jumper styled with a cap and white shoes. However, what caught our attention was her brown crossbody bag that also broke the monotony of her look.
Kriti Sanon makes ensures to always make heads turn with her versatile style. This time, the Mimi actor was seen sporting a printed black sweatshirt styled with lowers that featured abstract prints. White sneakers added the perfect finishing touches.
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff’s style is simple yet always on point. At the airport this week, Tiger opted for a dark blue sweatshirt and wide-legged denims. He rounded off the look with sunglasses and white shoes.
Neha Dhupia
If you are looking for some easy-breezy ideas, then take a cue from Neha Dhupia who knows how to play with colours and patterns. At the airport, she was seen in an oversized white shirt styled with wide-length green pants. She accessorised the look with a neon orange handbag, that added a pop of colour to her look.
Hazel Keech Singh
This week, the paparazzi got the cutest airport shot as Hazel Keech Singh was spotted with her son, Orion, who was fast asleep. Hazel wore a black t-shirt and leggings which she teamed with white sports shoes as she held the baby in her arms, making us go ‘awww’.
