Black and white seem to be the ‘it’ colours for Bollywood fashionistas; these airport looks are proof

Whether it is for an event, a chat show, a grocery run, or the airport — Bollywood stars make sure to step out looking their best, always. As such, they never leave a chance to impress us with their sartorial picks, while also setting massive style goals. This week, too, they put on their best fashion foot forward at the airport and we are all for it!

So what are you waiting for? Let’s check out who made the airport their runway this week.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal aced millennial fashion (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal aced millennial fashion (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal’s airport look can best be described as comfy yet super stylish. The actor wore a white shirt which he teamed with ripped denims and green canvas shoes. He rounded off the look with a cap and black sunglasses.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra looks pretty and cosy in her all-black attire (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra looks pretty and cosy in her all-black attire (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor aced the all-black look in a jumper styled with a cap and white shoes. However, what caught our attention was her brown crossbody bag that also broke the monotony of her look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti rocked some funky prints (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti rocked some funky prints (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon makes ensures to always make heads turn with her versatile style. This time, the Mimi actor was seen sporting a printed black sweatshirt styled with lowers that featured abstract prints. White sneakers added the perfect finishing touches.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Tiger Shroff

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff kept it casual (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tiger Shroff kept it casual (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tiger Shroff’s style is simple yet always on point. At the airport this week, Tiger opted for a dark blue sweatshirt and wide-legged denims. He rounded off the look with sunglasses and white shoes.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia too kept it all comfortable yet chic (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia too kept it all comfortable yet chic (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you are looking for some easy-breezy ideas, then take a cue from Neha Dhupia who knows how to play with colours and patterns. At the airport, she was seen in an oversized white shirt styled with wide-length green pants. She accessorised the look with a neon orange handbag, that added a pop of colour to her look.

Hazel Keech Singh

Advertisement

Hazel Keech Singh spotted with his son at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hazel Keech Singh spotted with his son at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

This week, the paparazzi got the cutest airport shot as Hazel Keech Singh was spotted with her son, Orion, who was fast asleep. Hazel wore a black t-shirt and leggings which she teamed with white sports shoes as she held the baby in her arms, making us go ‘awww’.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!