From Janhvi to Rhea, celeb airport looks are all about comfort packed with oodles of style; see pics

Would you wear your loved ripped denim or your comfortable kurti to the airport? (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A vacation seems like a distant dream right now but planning out outfits for one certainly helps! If you are waiting to catch that flight dearly, then might as well do it in style! Wondering where to begin from? These recent looks donned by the best of B-town have you covered. Check it out below.

Rhea Chakraborty

The actor was recently spotted at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor was recently spotted at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rhea Chakraborty kept it simple in a light colour kurti with floral detailing which was styled with flowing palazzo pants. Going for a smokey eyeliner, the look was teamed with a pair of silver flats.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

A couple who twins together stays together! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) A couple who twins together stays together! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Our favourite look from recent times has to be this one! Both Deepika and Ranveer were seen twinning in a white shirt paired with a denim jacket and black pants. She completed her look with ankle-length boots and a bag from Fendi while Ranveer kept it simple with a pair of sunglasses in black.

Janhvi Kapoor

We like the cropped white knitwear. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We like the cropped white knitwear. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Following all protocols, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in cosy white knitwear which was cropped along with fitted ripped denim. The look was completed with sheer flats and a basic handbag.

Sara Ali Khan

Tracksuits should be termed as the official airport uniform! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tracksuits should be termed as the official airport uniform! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Cosy as ever but smiling under the mask, Sara posed for the paparazzi in a suede grey tracksuit which was styled over a white T-shirt. She completed the look with a pair of sneakers.

Taapsee Pannu

She carried a mauve pink handbag. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She carried a mauve pink handbag. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it light, Taapsee Pannu was spotted in a Kurti set with palazzo-like pants featuring floral prints in blue. The look was completed with a baby pink printed headband and a mask with a chain.

Gauahar Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Another look that we cannot get enough of was that of Gauahar Khan who was seen in a black crop top with fitted joggers. The look was pulled together with a sling bag from Gucci and basic studs.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle