From Janhvi to Rhea, celeb airport looks are all about comfort packed with oodles of style; see pics

April 17, 2021 3:25:35 pm
A vacation seems like a distant dream right now but planning out outfits for one certainly helps! If you are waiting to catch that flight dearly, then might as well do it in style! Wondering where to begin from? These recent looks donned by the best of B-town have you covered. Check it out below.
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty kept it simple in a light colour kurti with floral detailing which was styled with flowing palazzo pants. Going for a smokey eyeliner, the look was teamed with a pair of silver flats.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Our favourite look from recent times has to be this one! Both Deepika and Ranveer were seen twinning in a white shirt paired with a denim jacket and black pants. She completed her look with ankle-length boots and a bag from Fendi while Ranveer kept it simple with a pair of sunglasses in black.
Janhvi Kapoor
Following all protocols, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in cosy white knitwear which was cropped along with fitted ripped denim. The look was completed with sheer flats and a basic handbag.
Sara Ali Khan
Cosy as ever but smiling under the mask, Sara posed for the paparazzi in a suede grey tracksuit which was styled over a white T-shirt. She completed the look with a pair of sneakers.
Taapsee Pannu
Keeping it light, Taapsee Pannu was spotted in a Kurti set with palazzo-like pants featuring floral prints in blue. The look was completed with a baby pink printed headband and a mask with a chain.
Gauahar Khan
View this post on Instagram
Another look that we cannot get enough of was that of Gauahar Khan who was seen in a black crop top with fitted joggers. The look was pulled together with a sling bag from Gucci and basic studs.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-