Airport fashion: Suhana Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, celebs keep it stylish

B-town celebs make sure to never disappoint us with their sartorial picks. Even for their airport appearances, they manage to serve style inspiration without compromising on comfort. From acing chic western wear to finding comfort in ethnic outfits, this week, Bollywood celebs dished out some steal-worthy looks.

Take a look at some of your favourite actors amping up their fashion game at the airport this week.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan looked stylish in a powder blue dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan looked stylish in a powder blue dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan made a stylish appearance at the airport in a powder blue body-hugging dress. The Archies actor flaunted her sculpted body in the bodycon dress that featured a wide-collared open V-shaped neckline and full sleeves. She paired the look with chunky lace-up sneakers and a matching sling bag.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful in the white ethnic outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful in the white ethnic outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan was a vision in a white ethnic outfit in her recent airport appearance. The actor styled the white Chikankari suit with a pair of silver earrings and a fluorescent pink handbag from the shelves of the luxury brand Dior. The Simmba actor wore a pair of white embellished juttis to complete the look.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill rocked a funky sweatshirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill rocked a funky sweatshirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill opted for a comfy yet chic outfit for her airport appearance. The actor looked uber cool in a pink Betty Boop sweatshirt which she paired with straight-fit jeans, white sneakers, and a pair of sunnies. She left her hair open with a middle parting.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur looked uber-cool in an all-denim look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal Thakur looked uber-cool in an all-denim look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Striking a perfect balance between comfort and style, Mrunal Thakur slayed in an all-denim look at the airport. The Sita Ramam actor opted for a trendy denim jumpsuit for her airport look which she teamed with a pair of sports shoes and a white Burberry sling bag.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia sported a comfy look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah Bhatia sported a comfy look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it impeccably elegant and comfortable, Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted wearing a white cotton suit with motifs and lace on the sleeves and the border of the suit. She paired the suit with a pair of strappy slip-ons. She left her hair open in a side parting and carried an olive-coloured jacket in her hand.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!