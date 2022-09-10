Airport fashion: Suhana Khan to Agastya Nanda, celebs keep it comfy and chic

From airport looks to the red carpet, B-town celebrities never fail to give us fashion goals with their chic sense of style, and we are not complaining! This week, a host of celebrities were spotted at the airport, serving looks and how.
Check out what they wore and who managed to impress the most with their style.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty in a pastel blue sheer chikankari kurti with white palazzos. Her natural makeup added to the elegant appeal of this comfy look.
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi kept it casual yet stylish in a white crop top and grey pants. She teamed the look with cool sneakers and sunglasses.
Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan kept it comfortable and cool in this Balmain denim jacket worn over a black tee and green trousers. A pair of white sneakers and a black backpack completed his look.
Sophie Choudry
Sophie Choudhary kept it chic in a sea-green blazer paired with matching trousers and a black crop top. She completed the look with black sneakers.
Aparshakti Khurana
Aparshakti Khurana’s all-grey look is a perfect example of keeping it comfy yet stylish while travelling. He rounded off the look with white sneakers, blue sneakers and a cap.
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan wore a white crop top with black trousers and Nike sneakers. She opted for a pink handbag to complete the look.
Agastya Nanda
Agastya Nanda looked dapper yet effortless in an all-black look paired with white sneakers.
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar’s classy yet laid-back off-white tee paired with black trousers, black sunglasses and a white cap impressed us with its casual appeal.
