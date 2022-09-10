scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Airport fashion: Suhana Khan to Agastya Nanda, celebs keep it comfy and chic

Here are some celebrities who impressed us with their stylish airport looks

airport fashionCheck out the best looks of the week. (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity)

From airport looks to the red carpet, B-town celebrities never fail to give us fashion goals with their chic sense of style, and we are not complaining! This week, a host of celebrities were spotted at the airport, serving looks and how.

Check out what they wore and who managed to impress the most with their style.

Janhvi Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty in a pastel blue sheer chikankari kurti with white palazzos. Her natural makeup added to the elegant appeal of this comfy look.

Nora Fatehi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Nora Fatehi kept it casual yet stylish in a white crop top and grey pants. She teamed the look with cool sneakers and sunglasses.

Aryan Khan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Aryan Khan kept it comfortable and cool in this Balmain denim jacket worn over a black tee and green trousers. A pair of white sneakers and a black backpack completed his look.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudhary’s green and black ensemble sure made a statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudhary kept it chic in a sea-green blazer paired with matching trousers and a black crop top. She completed the look with black sneakers.

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana’s all-grey look is a perfect example of keeping it comfy yet stylish while travelling. He rounded off the look with white sneakers, blue sneakers and a cap.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan’s classic black and white combination with a dash of pink definitely works. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan wore a white crop top with black trousers and Nike sneakers. She opted for a pink handbag to complete the look.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda was on-the-go in a relaxed yet fun airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Agastya Nanda looked dapper yet effortless in an all-black look paired with white sneakers.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar’s casual yet dapper look is definitely on our radar this week. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkummar’s classy yet laid-back off-white tee paired with black trousers, black sunglasses and a white cap impressed us with its casual appeal.

