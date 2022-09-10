Airport fashion: Suhana Khan to Agastya Nanda, celebs keep it comfy and chic

From airport looks to the red carpet, B-town celebrities never fail to give us fashion goals with their chic sense of style, and we are not complaining! This week, a host of celebrities were spotted at the airport, serving looks and how.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Check out what they wore and who managed to impress the most with their style.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty in a pastel blue sheer chikankari kurti with white palazzos. Her natural makeup added to the elegant appeal of this comfy look.

Nora Fatehi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Nora Fatehi kept it casual yet stylish in a white crop top and grey pants. She teamed the look with cool sneakers and sunglasses.

Aryan Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Aryan Khan kept it comfortable and cool in this Balmain denim jacket worn over a black tee and green trousers. A pair of white sneakers and a black backpack completed his look.

Sophie Choudry



Sophie Choudhary’s green and black ensemble sure made a statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudhary’s green and black ensemble sure made a statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudhary kept it chic in a sea-green blazer paired with matching trousers and a black crop top. She completed the look with black sneakers.

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana’s all-grey look is a perfect example of keeping it comfy yet stylish while travelling. He rounded off the look with white sneakers, blue sneakers and a cap.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan’s classic black and white combination with a dash of pink definitely works. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan’s classic black and white combination with a dash of pink definitely works. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan wore a white crop top with black trousers and Nike sneakers. She opted for a pink handbag to complete the look.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda was on-the-go in a relaxed yet fun airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Agastya Nanda was on-the-go in a relaxed yet fun airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Agastya Nanda looked dapper yet effortless in an all-black look paired with white sneakers.

Rajkummar Rao

Advertisement

Rajkummar’s casual yet dapper look is definitely on our radar this week. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rajkummar’s casual yet dapper look is definitely on our radar this week. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkummar’s classy yet laid-back off-white tee paired with black trousers, black sunglasses and a white cap impressed us with its casual appeal.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!