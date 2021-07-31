Airport Fashion: Abhishek Bachchan to Sophie Choudry, celebs choose comfort and style

July 31, 2021 11:00:28 am
B-Town never misses a chance to give us major fashion goals whenever they travel. From Sonam Kapoor to Pooja Hegde, celebs were spotted travelling in style without compromising on their comfort. As another week comes to a close, let’s see what your favourite celebrities wore to the airport.
Sonam Kapoor
Fashion diva, Sonam Kapoor always ticks the right boxes with her style. She was spotted wearing a black dress paired with animal print heels. Her sleek ponytail gave the look a perfect finish.
Abhishek Bachchan kept it casual in a white hoodie and a pair of blue jeans at the airport. Like always, he kept his look easy and stylish.
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli was every bit of a diva at the airport. She sported a black crop top and matching pencil skirt, paired with transparent heels. However, her black turban stole the show as it amped up her look further.
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel was captured wearing a white crop and red joggers along with a white jacket tied around her waist. She completed the look with white shoes and a handbag.
Maniesh Paul
Maniesh Paul kept it casual and cool in this yellow sweatshirt and black track pants look. What caught our attention was his multicoloured pair of shoes that he carried with style.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde chose to go simple for her airport look. She paired a white top with a pair of asymmetric blue jeans. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.
R Madhavan
R Madhavan’s look was all about comfort at the airport. He chose to wear track pants along with a black jacket over a basic white t-shirt. He rounded off his look with a cap and sneakers.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty as she was spotted at the airport. She wore a pair of wide-bottom blue jeans along with a white crop top, teamed with a pink oversized shirt to give the look a chic finish. Her black mask with her initial printed on it caught our attention.
Sophie Choudry
Sophie Choudry kept it extremely stylish at the airport. She chose a beautiful pink coloured bodycon dress for her outing and paired it with a cropped leather jacket. She completed the look with black heels.
Vidyut Jamwal
Vidyut Jamwal’s look was a perfect combination of suave and comfort at the airport. He wore olive green track pants along with a t-shirt of the same colour. He paired the look with a matching shirt and white sneakers.
