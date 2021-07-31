Airport Fashion: Abhishek Bachchan to Sophie Choudry, celebs choose comfort and style

Celebrities were spotted flying out of the city in style. (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

B-Town never misses a chance to give us major fashion goals whenever they travel. From Sonam Kapoor to Pooja Hegde, celebs were spotted travelling in style without compromising on their comfort. As another week comes to a close, let’s see what your favourite celebrities wore to the airport.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was spotted flying out of the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor was spotted flying out of the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Fashion diva, Sonam Kapoor always ticks the right boxes with her style. She was spotted wearing a black dress paired with animal print heels. Her sleek ponytail gave the look a perfect finish.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan kept it casual and cool. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Abhishek Bachchan kept it casual and cool. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek Bachchan kept it casual in a white hoodie and a pair of blue jeans at the airport. Like always, he kept his look easy and stylish.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli looked stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nikki Tamboli looked stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nikki Tamboli was every bit of a diva at the airport. She sported a black crop top and matching pencil skirt, paired with transparent heels. However, her black turban stole the show as it amped up her look further.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ameesha Patel was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ameesha Patel was captured wearing a white crop and red joggers along with a white jacket tied around her waist. She completed the look with white shoes and a handbag.

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul was all smiles at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Maniesh Paul was all smiles at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Maniesh Paul kept it casual and cool in this yellow sweatshirt and black track pants look. What caught our attention was his multicoloured pair of shoes that he carried with style.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde kept it casual at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde kept it casual at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde chose to go simple for her airport look. She paired a white top with a pair of asymmetric blue jeans. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) R Madhavan poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

R Madhavan’s look was all about comfort at the airport. He chose to wear track pants along with a black jacket over a basic white t-shirt. He rounded off his look with a cap and sneakers.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty as she was spotted at the airport. She wore a pair of wide-bottom blue jeans along with a white crop top, teamed with a pink oversized shirt to give the look a chic finish. Her black mask with her initial printed on it caught our attention.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudry poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry kept it extremely stylish at the airport. She chose a beautiful pink coloured bodycon dress for her outing and paired it with a cropped leather jacket. She completed the look with black heels.

Vidyut Jamwal

Vidyut Jamwal was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vidyut Jamwal was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vidyut Jamwal’s look was a perfect combination of suave and comfort at the airport. He wore olive green track pants along with a t-shirt of the same colour. He paired the look with a matching shirt and white sneakers.