Airport fashion: Sonam Kapoor to Malaika Arora, celebs fly in style

Celebrities always put their best fashion foot forward, even at the airports. From Sonam Kapoor to Malaika Arora, a host of celebrities were spotted at the airport, travelling in style. As another week rolls by, let us have a look at what your favourite stars wore to the airport.
Sonam Kapoor
Fashion diva Sonam Kapoor has her style game always on point. She impressed us with this floral dress worn underneath a blue blazer. She completed the look with a black handbag and black footwear.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha kept it simple and elegant in this ethnic ensemble at the airport. Her Fizzy Goblet flats well complemented the look.
Hina Khan kept it casual and stylish in this grey co-ord set. A sling bag and a pair of sneakers gave the look a perfect sporty finish.
Abhishek Bachchan stayed true to his simple and graceful fashion style. He wore a pair of denim pants and a white sweatshirt to the airport.
Akanksha Puri
Akanksha Puri sported a T-shirt dress and a pair of white sneakers as she was spotted at the airport. She impressed us with her sporty and casual look.
Hansika Motwani looked absolutely stunning in this ethnic ensemble at the airport. We loved how she pulled off a perfect balance of comfort and style.
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy never fails to make headlines with her fashion style. She kept her airport look stylish in this tie-dye dress and white sneakers.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde’s airport look was all about comfort and simplicity. The gorgeous actor wrote a sweatshirt with a pair of denim shorts and sneakers.
Sanjana Sanghi
Sanjana Sanghi kept her airport look stylish and comfortable. She wore a lavender pant-suit set to the airport along with brown boots.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora looked stunning in this white co-ord set at the airport. Her orange heels added a pop of colour to the whole look.
