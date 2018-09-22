Airport style: Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty nail bright outfits with this style trick

Take a look at the latest style file of Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty. (Source: File Photo) Take a look at the latest style file of Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty. (Source: File Photo)

Sonam Kapoor’s airport fashion has always been as experimental as her red carpet looks. Even though her last few choices have been disappointing, the Neerja actor knows how to make heads turn and her latest appearance is proof.

Clad in an electric blue, pleated, long skirt teamed with a white ruffled shirt, the actor looked lovely. She further layered it with a black jacket and black heels. Her blue sling bag really caught our attention and we think it complemented her outfit well. So did the pop of red on her lips and the soft curls.

Bright bottom wears seem to be a hot trend among Bollywood fashionistas of late as we also spotted Shilpa Shetty sporting a pair of shiny green joggers. She styled it with a white tee and a black blazer. White sneakers and statement sunglasses were accessorised with her outfit. A nude make-up palette with sleek hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

The trick you ask? Mix and match your bright outfits with monochromes — at least, that’s what Shetty and Kapoor believe!

Earlier, we also spotted Deepika Padukone sashaying down the airport wearing a pair of flared denims teamed with a white camisole, tucked-in. She styled it with a floral print jacket. An oversized handbag, white shoes and black sunnies completed her look.

Deepika Padukone while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

