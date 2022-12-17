Airport fashion: Sonam Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, celebs put their best fashion foot forward

Yet another year is coming to an end and we have a bunch of interesting and cue-worthy fashion moments to look back at this year. From red carpets to the airport, B-town celebs have managed to serve sartorial inspiration every time they stepped out. Take their latest airport appearances, for example, where they struck a perfect balance of style and comfort, showcasing how the two factors can go hand-in-hand.

Scroll more to check out the best airport fashion moments of the week gone by.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Safe to say, Sonam Kapoor never disappoints with her fashion outings and her latest look was no different! Keeping it easy-breezy and extremely comfy, she wore a flowy printed kaftan dress featuring flared sleeves and a chest cutout. The actor teamed this look with a pair of black and golden flats, a black tote bag and black sunglasses.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

One of the best-dressed men in the industry, Shahid Kapoor kept it uber-stylish in a printed grey jacket worn over a basic black tee and black trousers. Perfect for transit, he rounded off the look with ankle-length white sneakers, an olive-green cap, a silver chain and black sunglasses.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon served lessons in winter fashion with her airport look which consisted of a long black faux leather jacket featuring a matching fabric belt cinched at the waist. It was teamed with a white tee and baggy blue jeans. White sneakers, a black handbag and black sunglasses summed up her look.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nora Fatehi gave Parisian vibes at the airport as she turned up in a mid-length white-coloured woollen trench coat featuring black prints and a black belt. She paired it with a sheer black top and black stockings along with a black handbag, matching pumps and black sunglasses.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Suniel Shetty was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty kept it casual yet extremely cool in a navy sweatshirt worn over a pair of loose blue denim jeans. A pair of white sneakers, a black belt, a silver chain and black sunglasses completed his look.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra served a monochromatic look at the airport as she wore a a white oversized sweatshirt over a pair of black trousers with cuts on the ankle. A black crossbody bag, white sneakers, a black cap and black sunglasses rounded off her look.

Nataša Stanković

Nataša Stanković was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nataša Stanković was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nataša Stanković was seen wearing a plain white shirt with a V-neckline along with black trousers and a grey sweatshirt hung around her shoulders. A black bag, black and white sneakers, a black cap and black sunglasses summed up her look.

