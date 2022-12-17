Airport fashion: Sonam Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, celebs put their best fashion foot forward

Yet another year is coming to an end and we have a bunch of interesting and cue-worthy fashion moments to look back at this year. From red carpets to the airport, B-town celebs have managed to serve sartorial inspiration every time they stepped out. Take their latest airport appearances, for example, where they struck a perfect balance of style and comfort, showcasing how the two factors can go hand-in-hand.
Scroll more to check out the best airport fashion moments of the week gone by.
Safe to say, Sonam Kapoor never disappoints with her fashion outings and her latest look was no different! Keeping it easy-breezy and extremely comfy, she wore a flowy printed kaftan dress featuring flared sleeves and a chest cutout. The actor teamed this look with a pair of black and golden flats, a black tote bag and black sunglasses.
One of the best-dressed men in the industry, Shahid Kapoor kept it uber-stylish in a printed grey jacket worn over a basic black tee and black trousers. Perfect for transit, he rounded off the look with ankle-length white sneakers, an olive-green cap, a silver chain and black sunglasses.
Kriti Sanon served lessons in winter fashion with her airport look which consisted of a long black faux leather jacket featuring a matching fabric belt cinched at the waist. It was teamed with a white tee and baggy blue jeans. White sneakers, a black handbag and black sunglasses summed up her look.
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi gave Parisian vibes at the airport as she turned up in a mid-length white-coloured woollen trench coat featuring black prints and a black belt. She paired it with a sheer black top and black stockings along with a black handbag, matching pumps and black sunglasses.
Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty kept it casual yet extremely cool in a navy sweatshirt worn over a pair of loose blue denim jeans. A pair of white sneakers, a black belt, a silver chain and black sunglasses completed his look.
Parineeti Chopra served a monochromatic look at the airport as she wore a a white oversized sweatshirt over a pair of black trousers with cuts on the ankle. A black crossbody bag, white sneakers, a black cap and black sunglasses rounded off her look.
Nataša Stanković
Nataša Stanković was seen wearing a plain white shirt with a V-neckline along with black trousers and a grey sweatshirt hung around her shoulders. A black bag, black and white sneakers, a black cap and black sunglasses summed up her look.
For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!